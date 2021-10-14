Manteno woman dead after vehicle crashes, goes airborne

<em><strong>Editor's note</strong>: this story has been updated to correct the victim's name according to Illinois State Police. </em>

CHICAGO — A local woman was pronounced dead after her vehicle crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway and became airborne around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Nicole Bettis, 31, of Manteno, was traveling south on Interstate 94 near 29th Street in Cook County early Sunday morning when her vehicle struck barrels between the local and express lanes, according to Illinois State Police.

The vehicle became airborne, flying over the concrete barrier and landing in a parking lot below the interstate, state police said.

With life-threatening injuries, Bettis was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said there is no further information available at this time.