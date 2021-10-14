BB Sportsmen's Club hosting chicken dinner Saturday

From 4 to 7 p.m. today, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is hosting Chicken Night, or as the club calls it, “the much-anticipated, locally famous, and finger-licking-good chicken night.”

Organizers say these club fundraising events only take place during the fall and winter, and are open to the public.

The cost of the dinner is $10 cash or $11 if paying with credit or debit.

The dinners include half-chicken fried, coleslaw, homemade dressing, bread/butter and french fries.

You can stop in and pick up an order or contact the club before arrival by calling 815-937-0870.

The club is located at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.