Calendar of events: Oct. 13-Oct. 21

<strong>Oct. 14</strong>

<strong>Wicked Night Out</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. at the Manteno Golf Club, join Zonta Club in Kankakee for a Halloween-themed fundraiser to benefit Harbor House, Clove Alliance, Fortitude Community Outreach and Zonta International. There will be shopping, dancing, food and cocktails. Tickets cost $25 each and are available at @zontakankakee on Facebook. The club is located at 7202 N. 4000E Road, Manteno.

<strong>» More info: zontakankakee@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Oct. 15</strong>

<strong>Guided hike</strong>

At 1 p.m., the Kankakee State Park Visitor’s Center offers a guided hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop Parking Area at the trailhead across Route 102 from the entrance.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Movie in the Park</strong>

At 7 p.m., “Hocus Pocus” will be shown in the Don Palzer Bandshell (in Bird Park on West Court Street, Kankakee). The event is free.

<strong>» 815-939-1311, info@kvpd.com</strong>

<strong>Oct. 16</strong>

<strong>Community Business Expo</strong>

The Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce presents the Community Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kankakee Community College with a variety of activities for business and community members. It will offer business representatives sharing information, plus entertainment, family-friendly demonstrations and food trucks. Businesses are invited to participate for free.

<strong>» Reserve a booth at <a href="http://news.kcc.edu" target="_blank">news.kcc.edu</a></strong>

<strong>Native Talk</strong>

At noon, the Visitor’s Center at the Kankakee River State Park — located at 5314 IL-102, Bourbonnais — will be hosting a presentation by Koria Manning, a representative from the Anishinaabe Nation: Three Fires, also known as the Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi. The talk will be focused on the native history of the state park, the native significance of the Kankakee Mallow and will include a land acknowledgement ceremony. The cost to attend is free.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Author Presentation</strong>

At 1:30 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum — 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — author Jack Klasey will be introducing his new book, “The Prince of Wheelwrights: George Ferris and his Great Wheel.”

<strong>» 815-932-5279</strong>

<strong>Black Cat Bash</strong>

At 6 p.m. at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, New Beginnings For Cats will be hosting a fundraiser to help the shelter with costs of food, litter, medicine and vet bills.

<strong>» newbeginningsforcats@gmail.com, 815-472-4734</strong>

<strong>Classic Horror Movie Night</strong>

At 8 p.m., the Kankakee River State Park — located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais — will host a viewing of “Psycho” (1960). Bring snacks, blankets and lawn chairs.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Oct. 17</strong>

<strong>Halloween Downtown</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the annual festival brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun and features local businesses and nonprofits running free-to-play games and activities, each with a Halloween theme. Held in downtown Kankakee on the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue — the farmer’s market parking lot — and festival square around the train depot fountain.

<strong>» <a href="http://K3Halloween.com" target="_blank">K3Halloween.com</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 20</strong>

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

Join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

<strong>>> Call Kelli to register at 815-933-7791 Ext. 9910</strong>

<strong>Oct. 21</strong>

<strong>Harbor House book discussion</strong>

As part of Harbor House’s events for October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, there will be a discussion of “Crazy Love” by Leslie Morgan Steiner at 6:30 p.m. at Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. It is also “Wear Purple Day.”

<em>>> 815-932-5800</em>

<strong>Saturday, Oct. 16</strong>

From 6 to 10 p.m., Sequels Resale Shop — 417 S. Main St., Bourbonnais — is celebrating 25 years with food and shopping and live music from Todd Hazelrigg. A number of local food and merchandise vendors will be on site.

<strong>>> 815-932-9939; sequelsresale@gmail.com</strong>