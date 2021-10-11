Woman's club to host fundraiser

KANKAKEE — The GFWC IL Woman’s Club of Kankakee invites the community to help other nonprofit organizations in the Kankakee County area.

The club’s “Dinner with the Old Bags” event will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Civic Auditorium in Kankakee.

Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at <a href="http://bit.ly/OldBags" target="_blank">bit.ly/OldBags</a>.

The event will include a silent auction of purses. In addition to receiving the handbag, the buyer will also receive items placed inside the purse, including certificates for dining and entertainment.

During the event, the club will honor an outstanding woman from its membership.

For more information, call Dondi at 815-715-8405.