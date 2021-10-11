Teen killed in 4-vehicle head-on crash in Grundy County

MORRIS — Four vehicles were involved in a Friday evening crash on Interstate 80 that claimed the life of an 18-year-old.

According to the investigation by Grundy County Coroner John Callahan and Illinois State Police, two vehicles were westbound around 8 p.m. at mile post 110.2 when one was passing the other. In the process, the vehicles came in contact with each other, sending both into the median and then into the eastbound lanes where they both struck eastbound vehicles head-on.

One of the eastbound vehicles was driven by Carsen R. Smith, 18, Grand Ridge. After the collision, his vehicle came to rest on its side in the south ditch. Smith was pinned in the vehicle as it caught fire and was pronounced dead at the scene by Callahan. His passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

Morris Fire and EMS along with several other EMS units assisted at the scene.