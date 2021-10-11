Local events planned for Red Ribbon Week

Pledge for Life Partnership is planning a number of activities to celebrate Red Ribbon Week, which is set for Oct. 23-31.

The week is aimed at uniting schools and communities in order to take a stand against drug misuse. As part of this year’s observance — which will be themed “Drug Free Looks Like Me” — Pledge for Life Partnership held a student-designed billboard contest. Isabelle Trudeau from Bourbonnais Elementary School District was selected as the winner. Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Advisory Council members produced radio public service announcements and the Kankakee County Courthouse will be aglow in red lights for the week.

Also, a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Northfield Square Mall. A partnership with local law enforcement and State Rep. Jackie Haas, the drive-thru collection event will give residents an opportunity to safely dispose of expired, unused and unwanted medications.

From 5:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, Drug Free Communities Coordinator Jim Schreiner will host “Parent Talk: Not Your Grandparents’ Weed.” This virtual event for parents will be an open and honest discussion about today’s marijuana. Some topics covered will include high-potency marijuana, how kids are using social media to obtain marijuana, the dangers of counterfeit carts, and mental health concerns.

The Zoom call is free and all are invited to take part. To join the Oct. 25 call, visit <a href="http://tinyurl.com/37a4ern4" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/37a4ern4</a>.