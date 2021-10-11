CSL awards scholarships through new program

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — CSL has awarded seven greater Chicago area students with scholarships totaling more than $20,000 as part of the company’s new program for U.S.-based employees and their dependents, according to a CSL press release.

In total, 37 scholarships have been awarded to-date through the new Promising Futures Scholarship Program, which is in its first year.

“Our scholarship recipients are already making a difference in the world, through their volunteerism and community involvement,” said CSL Chief Human Resources Officer Elizabeth Walker.

The program provides financial assistance to employees and dependents attending technical school, vocational school, a two- to four-year college or other advanced education while supporting the company’s commitment to diversity, equity & inclusion, according to the press release.

The scholarships are intended to support students who are part of a diverse community underrepresented in the biotechnology industry, have overcome one or more substantial obstacles in pursuing their studies or training, and/or are first-generation college students.

“I am sincerely honored to have been selected as one of the recipients of the CSL Promising Futures Scholarship Program,” said Paul Williams III of Bourbonnais, who is studying to be an electrical engineering technician at Kankakee Community College. “I know that [CSL] believes in student development and empowerment. This prestigious award will help me pursue my educational ambitions and enhance my skills and capabilities.”

All seven greater Chicago area scholarship recipients are children of parents who work for either CSL Behring or its subsidiary, CSL Plasma.

CSL Behring also participates in <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/business/kcc-grads-complete-apprenticeships/article_03e4a6e2-b41a-11eb-9601-c38909a3d610.html" target="_blank">KCC’s apprenticeship program</a>.