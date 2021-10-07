Missing St. Anne woman found safe

ST. ANNE — The search for Katelynn Marie Contreras, of St. Anne, ended Thursday night when she was found by a St. Anne police officer in a wooded area near St. Anne Community High School, Police Chief Henry David said.

The 25-year-old Contreras was transported to a Kankakee hospital to be checked out, David said.

“We will talk to her after she is released, but she has been found,” he said Thursday evening.

The community and Contreras’ family had joined police in the search since she was last seen on Sept. 29 in the home she shares with her father and stepmother. Multiple agencies and personnel also took part in the search effort. On Sunday, a Will County sheriff’s bloodhound used to track Contreras’ movements picked up her scent within two blocks of her residence.