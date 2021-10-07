Loretto Cowhig, community advocate, dies

KANKAKEE — Most people likely would not have known, but Loretto Cowhig was not a lifelong Kankakeean.

In fact, Cowhig did not arrive in Kankakee until 1982 when her husband, Bruce, became director of the Neighborhood Partners of Kankakee organization.

However, through her devotion to the city across many years of service to the Kankakee Planning Board, the former League of Women Voters of Kankakee County, and her work with the former Northeast Illinois Agency on Aging, Cowhig has left very large shoes to be filled.

Cowhig died Friday after a battle with cancer. She was 74.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Mo., Cowhig graduated from the University of St. Louis with a degree in history. She then attended the University of Virginia where she earned a master’s degree in urban planning.

In part due to that master’s degree, she found an interest in the Kankakee Planning Board and was appointed to the organization in 1987 under then-Mayor Russell Johnson.

She wound up serving under the mayoral administrations of Donald Green, Nina Epstein, Chasity Wells-Armstrong and Chris Curtis. She served as the governmental body’s chair for much of that time.

“She was a special person, no question,” said Mike Hoffman, Kankakee’s planner who worked side-by-side with Cowhig for the past four years.

The nine-member board is often a business or organization’s first step in gaining the necessary approvals needed to locate or expand within the community. It can be often described as unglamorous work, but for Cowhig, it was part of her devotion to Kankakee.

“It’s true community service. You have to love your community, and Loretto loved her community,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman noted Cowhig attended the organization’s most recent meeting, on Sept. 21, via telephone as she was not feeling well enough to attend. But through the course of her many years of service, no one ever had to wonder if Cowhig would be in attendance.

Her husband, Bruce, noted Loretto had a great love of history, politics and “how government works.”

She was one of the key driving forces behind the League of Women Voters as the organization religiously sponsored and conducted numerous political debates. She was most often the moderator of those events.

“That’s part of the advantage of being in a small town. You can get hands-on experience. This was just a natural fit for Loretto,” her husband said.

He also noted that while some may have considered the planning board a dreadful experience, she often commented on how much she enjoyed the process.

And while she was a St. Louis native, Bruce noted that Loretto quickly acknowledge Kankakee was their home after they arrived her from Dubuque, Iowa.

Deb Baron, a longtime friend to Cowhig, helped bring her to the Northeast Illinois Agency. But she noted that Cowhig was so much more than just a one-time co-worker.

“Loretto was one of the most civic- and neighborly minded people I believe I ever met. It brightened your day when Loretto left you some goodies at your door,” Baron said.

Baron said three words come to mind when thinking of Loretto: Intelligent, elegant and gracious.

"And she never sought any personal recognition,” she said. “Her dedication was so exemplary. There aren’t many people with her passion for public life. Her skills will be missed. What a great lady.”

Former two-term Mayor Nina Epstein said anyone who appeared before the planning board during Cowhig’s tenure, always received a fair, proper hearing, regardless of what the issue may have been.

“Her passing is just such a community loss,” she said. “People like Loretto are almost irreplaceable.”

Longtime Kankakee corporate counsel and Cowhig neighbor, Chris Bohlen, said Cowhig brought so much grace to every organization she participated in.

“Loretto was so incredibly bright. The planning board could not have had a better chairwoman,” he said. “She was just a wonderful human being. Her death is a true loss to the community. She possessed so much grace and class . . . You just don’t replace people like that.

“She put a lot into life and got a lot out of it.”