Gas prices rise sharply throughout Illinois

The roller coaster ride of gas prices in Illinois is on the upswing again after a few weeks of falling or steady prices.

Gas prices at the pump in Illinois were averaging $3.32 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,378 stations in the state.

Gas prices are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand a whopping $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy in a news release.

“With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we’re not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks.”

Locally, prices at the pump ranged from $3.37 to $3.55 per gallon in Kankakee on Wednesday, $3.32 to $3.55 per gallon in Bourbonnais, $3.37 to $3.55 per gallon in Bradley, $3.31 to $3.45 per gallon in Manteno, and $3.25 to $3.45 per gallon in Watseka.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois was priced at $2.87 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon.

According to a <a href="http://reuters.com" target="_blank">reuters.com</a> report on Wednesday, U.S. crude prices climbed to $79.78 per barrel, the highest since November 2014, before retreating to $77.43 per barrel for a daily decline of $1.50 or 1.9 percent.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.18 per gallon on Monday, according to <a href="http://gasbuddy.com" target="_blank">gasbuddy.com</a>. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The average gas prices in Illinois from the week of Oct. 4 in the past 10 years:

2020, $2.23

2019, $2.70

2018, $2.92

2017, $2.40

2016, $2.29

2015, $2.51

2014, $3.43

2013, $3.43

2012, $3.90

2011, $3.51