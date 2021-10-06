Xfininty Store opens in Bradley

BRADLEY — Comcast's Xfinity Store opened recently in Bradley at 1690 N. State Route 50 near the Panera Bread restaurant by Northfield Square mall.

The Xfinity Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Products offered at the store include Xfinity TV, internet, mobile phone, home security and home phone services.

Customers can also pay their bills at the location, as well as move or transfer services.

Comcast closed its customer service location at 6 Dearborn Square in downtown Kankakee on Aug. 21.