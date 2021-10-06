Taking cancer head-on and winning

October can be a rough month for Josephine Barnett. There are constant reminders everywhere of her bout with breast cancer. Flowers, T-shirts, scarves and even sunglasses, and about everything one could think of inside every store in shades of pink, reminding her and everyone else that this is breast cancer awareness month.

Known to her friends as Josie, she says October 2013, when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer, was especially difficult.

Barnett had been the caregiver for both her parents who suffered from terminal diseases, and after her mother died of lung cancer the word “cancer” was scary.

“It was a little dark for me at first. I did a lot of crying and thought ‘How am I going to do this?’ My life was turned upside down. But my husband and daughter talked me through it, and said, ‘You’ve always accepted a challenge. This is just a bump in the road and just take one day at a time.’”

A retired paraprofessional from Bradley Elementary School District, Josie started researching everything she could about invasive ductal carcinoma — the kind of breast cancer she was diagnosed with by Dr. Patrick McGinnis and the Cancer Care Team at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Josie’s care team said her cancer was in Stage 2, and it had spread to her lymph nodes.

Reading about breast cancer helped her learn enough that she felt she could take on the fight and her fears were calmed.

“My husband and I had discussed the possibility of traveling to Chicago for treatment, but after meeting with Dr. McGinnis from the AMITA Cancer Center, I was convinced this is where I wanted to be.

“Not only is it close to home, but Dr. McGinnis’s caring, straightforward approach was what helped make my decision. He thoroughly discussed my treatment plan and was very direct in telling me the survival rate of this type of cancer. This type of support, along with my family, was exactly what I needed emotionally to get through this,” Barnett said.

Her tumor was so large that she had six chemotherapy treatments to stop its hormone-fueled growth.

There were numerous CAT scans, MRIs and PET scans to endure which helped her oncology care team monitor the tumor’s growth in prep work for her upcoming surgery.

Given options from her surgeon, Dr. David Lang, Barnett chose to do a mastectomy, which was completed in April 2014 and included removal of several lymph nodes where her cancer had already spread.

She could have opted for a lumpectomy, but chances were good that a lumpectomy wouldn’t have left clean margins for the doctors to be assured they were able to remove all the cancer cells.

“I am comfortable in my own skin,” she said, so choosing a mastectomy was the best option for her. Because she was HER2 positive, Barnett kept an infusion treatment for a year after her surgery to shut down any additional cancer cells from growing.

“I came through the surgery with flying colors, and it was a huge weight off of me. My cancer was gone, and I could finish my treatment and get on with my life,” Barnett recalled. “I put a lid on it and put it at the top of the shelf. I was not going to let cancer define me. I was active and athletic, and I was a warrior. I wanted it over,” she said.

And although there is a chance the cancer could return, Barnett, now age 61, is living her best life — continuing to walk and play pickleball and traveling south in the winter to enjoy the sunshine.

Her husband of 39 years, Tim and daughter, Gabby, 30, have been supportive and constantly remind Barnett that she is a survivor.

