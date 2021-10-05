Search turns low-key for missing St. Anne woman

ST. ANNE — St. Anne Police Chief Henry David said while the search continues for 25-year-old Katelynn Marie Contreras, who was last seen Sept. 29, efforts will be “dialed back.”

“I’ve talked with Mayor Dave O’Connell and Conservation Officer John Farber,” David said on Monday. “We discussed what we have done and what would be best.”

“We’re not calling off the search. We are going to be low-key and let her come out.”

David said because Contreras is autistic, all the people searching for her may be causing her to stay hidden.

O’Connell asked people to stop searching for her at night because the golf carts and utility terrain vehicles were possibly scaring her.

“They are good-hearted people, but this is spooking her,” David said.

On Sunday, a Will County Sheriff’s bloodhound was used to track Contreras’ movements. It tracked her within two blocks of the residence where she lives with her father and stepmother.

David said Contreras has lived in St. Anne with her father and stepmother for two years. Her mother lives in Chicago with Contreras’ two children, David said.

“She has talked about going back to Chicago,” he said previously.

The 25-year-old Contreras was not seen leaving the residence on Sept. 29.

She has no friends in the area and no belongings, money, phone or form of transportation, according to a Missing Persons Awareness Network flyer posted to social media. The flyer described her as a mixed Hispanic female, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 150-160 pounds, long straight brown hair, and hazel eyes. Her ears are pierced and she has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads “Hope.”

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a teal-colored T-shirt, white jeans that appear gray from the knees down, and black and grey Skechers shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Anne Police Department at 815-427-8126 or the Missing Persons Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.