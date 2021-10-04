Police: Missing woman being assisted in staying hidden

ST. ANNE — The search continues for a missing St. Anne woman with police now believing she’s possibly being harbored within the village.

“We’re worried somebody is harboring her,” Police Chief Henry David said of Katelynn Marie Contreras, 25. “We believe she is within a seven- to eight-block area [in the village]. We know there are good samaritans in town but that is not the right thing to do.”

Contreras was last seen at her St. Anne home about 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, her location was still unknown, according to the St. Anne Police Department.

If she is being harbored or assisted, David said it is possible the person or persons involved could be charged.

At a meeting Sunday afternoon, officials asked residents to stop looking at night for Contreras as it could be hampering her return to her father and stepmother’s home in the village.

David said Contreras has lived in St. Anne with her father and stepmother for two years. Her mother lives in Chicago with Contreras’ two children, David said.

“She has talked about going back to Chicago,” he said, adding that they have not been able to verify that she had been located in Chicago.

Contreras was not seen leaving her residence on Sept. 29. She has no friends in the area and no belongings, money, phone or form of transportation, according to a Missing Persons Awareness Network flyer posted to social media.

The flyer classified Contreras as “autistic with mild retardation” and noted she has a speech impediment. It described her as a mixed Hispanic female, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 150-160 pounds, long straight brown hair, and hazel eyes. Her ears are pierced and she has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads “Hope.”

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a teal-colored T-shirt, white jeans that appear gray from the knees down, and black and grey Skechers shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Anne Police Department at 815-427-8126 or the Missing Persons Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.

