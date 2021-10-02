Vaccination process slower than anticipated -- Kambic

KANKAKEE — What Riverside’s President and CEO Phil Kambic has undoubtedly learned in the past 20 months of this COVID-19 pandemic would have taken years to acquire in management classrooms.

How he will put these lessons into place in the future may only be forming now, but much has been learned, he said.

In this second installment of our two-part Question & Answer session, Kambic responds to a number of issues he and healthcare officials are facing in regards to the vaccination and unwillingness of the public — and the hospital’s employees — to accept it. <em>You can find the first installment at daily-journal.com.</em>

<strong>At this point in the vaccination process, what percentage would you have anticipated for Riverside Healthcare? For Kankakee County?</strong>

“I would have expected that Riverside staff would already be at 100 percent vaccinated, given the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine and the longstanding culture we have to provide the highest quality care for our patients.

“For our county, I would have expected us to be at least 75 percent in order to achieve herd immunity. One of the unique qualities of our community is our historic love for our neighbor — particularly when people are vulnerable and struggling. We have a free and easy way to protect our neighbors with this vaccine.”

<strong>Hospitals are mandated to have personnel vaccinated, but exemptions had been allowed in previous vaccination programs. Why has this changed for the new mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine?</strong>

“It hasn’t changed. We are allowing exemptions as we have in the past with other vaccines. Because of the aggressive nature of this virus and the variants, we are allowing fewer than in past years, but we are still granting exemptions.”

<strong>What impact is being felt by those on staff who believe all should be vaccinated?</strong>

“It does add some stress to an already stressful situation. Our employees have been through a tremendous amount over the past 20 months. I am particularly sensitive to our staff who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic and have received the vaccine to stay healthy and to protect their patients. As their colleagues have opted out to this point, they put their team and our patients at additional, unnecessary risk.”

<strong>How many employees are at risk of being suspended and then fired at Riverside?</strong>

“I hope it would be none — that all of our staff would choose to be vaccinated and do so in the timeline we have communicated. We believe through it could be between 1 percent and 3 percent that would opt to leave instead.”

<strong>QUESTION:</strong> Some people are saying if a portion of the medical profession is denying vaccinations, this proves there are questions about it. How do you respond?

<strong>ANSWER:</strong> “I don’t think it is wrong to question things. Intelligent people do ask questions, they seek information. Medical professionals are intelligent people. Science has given us a way to get out in front of this pandemic. There may be a very small minority of healthcare professionals who say otherwise, but the overwhelming majority is passionately supportive of the vaccine, and they cite broad-based reputable sources on which to base this decision.

“As the vaccine first came out in late 2020, I listened to the discussion, debate and research by medical professionals, particularly those on our own medical staff. Do you know who signed up on Day 1 to receive the vaccine in their own arms? The doctors, nearly all of them, of all ages, racial backgrounds, in child-bearing age and even some who were pregnant.

“The veracity of their individual research led them to a common conclusion. That still speaks volumes to me.”

<strong>QUESTION:</strong> A lot has been noted in the news about hospitals denying exemptions filed for religious/strongly held beliefs. How has Riverside addressed this?

<strong>ANSWER:</strong> “Riverside has carefully handled these questions. To date, all of the exemptions filed with us have not been religious exemptions. We have found no churches with doctrines stating an opposition to the vaccine. I am a practicing Catholic, as I have been all my life. Early on, the Pope came out stating the Catholic Church’s position of support for the vaccine.

“The filings we’ve received have been strongly held beliefs. I am deeply sympathetic of a strongly held belief and respect each person’s freedom to have those beliefs. But my No. 1 priority as president and CEO is to protect our patients and their care. That is the single driving reason for this requirement among our staff.”

<strong>QUESTION:</strong> Riverside is not alone to require the vaccine for its employees. What is the context and landscape for Riverside’s position relative to other hospital systems across the state and country?

<strong>ANSWER:</strong> “Riverside joins numerous hospitals and health systems across this state and nation who have communicated their requirement of the vaccine. Before we issued our policy, Gov. JB Pritzker issued his executive order requiring it.

“Since then, President Biden issued his executive order and is working with [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] now on the requirement for all employers of 100 or more employees across the country.

“People may disagree with our laws, but we are a nation of laws. Riverside will follow this law as we do with all that apply to us.”

