KLASEY: Wichert: Kankakee County’s Dutch Settlement

If you were out for a morning stroll in St. Anne in the 1890s, you might be greeted by a neighbor with a hearty “bonjour.” But if you were in the tiny settlement of Wichert, 2 miles north of St. Anne, the morning greeting from your neighbor would more likely have been “goedemorgen.”

Those “good morning” greetings reflected the ethnic makeup of the two communities — St. Anne (like Bourbonnais and several other nearby towns) had a population that was predominantly French-Canadian; Wichert, however, was overwhelmingly Dutch.

The earliest settlers of the Kankakee area, in the 1830s and 1840s, were immigrants from French Canada. In the 1890s, the families settling in Wichert had come from Holland, with an intermediate stop on the southern fringe of Chicago.

One of the earliest Wichert settlers, however, was neither Dutch nor French-Canadian. Pierre A. Bonvallet, who migrated to America directly from France, bought a 160-acre plot of Wichert farmland in 1868. He also bought a large house in the village of St. Anne, and decided to move it a distance of several miles to his newly acquired property.

“Many ridiculed the idea of moving so large a house across uneven and uncertain ground ... but the house was started on its journey on planks and rollers. The trip was completed in six weeks,” wrote Lois Meier in her 1976 book, “The Saga of St. Anne.”

Bonvallet and his family would play a major role in the Wichert area for nearly 100 years. The pioneer settler’s first venture was growing grapes on a large scale, which led to producing wine. When his vineyards were wiped out by harsh winters in the late 1890s, Bonvallet turned to raising asparagus. Under the name “P. A. Bonvallet’s Sons,” the family produced and sold fresh and canned asparagus until the early 1960s.

The Wichert area, an 8-square-mile tract north of St. Anne and east of Illinois Route 1, was mostly flat, swampy “wet prairie.” In the late 1800s, real estate speculators bought up much of the land at bargain prices, dug drainage ditches, built roads, and subdivided the property into 10-, 20- and 40-acre tracts.

The speculators’ timing was fortunate, since there were a number of farmers living just south of the Chicago area who were seeking increased space to grow their vegetable and fruit crops.

“Chicago was growing in size rapidly and farmland properties near to the city were difficult to maintain as truck farming,” notes Max Michels, a volunteer at the Kankakee County Museum who is researching the migration of Dutch families to the Wichert community. “Prior to the end of the 19th century, some of the farmers from the early Dutch settlements in and near Chicago had come to examine Wichert’s marshy setting as inexpensive, fertile properties suitable for drainage and development.” An additional attraction of the Wichert location was the Chicago & Eastern Illinois Railroad, which would provide an efficient means of moving crops from farms to the Chicago market.

As families with names like Hoekstra, Tallman, Slingerland, Romein, DeYoung, Oosterhoff and Schaafsma began operating farms in the area, a town center began to develop, and a community name emerged. In 1892, Chicago businessman Henry Wichert opened a factory to produce pickles using the cucumbers grown by local farmers. The following year, the U.S. Government established the Wichert Post Office in a store operated by Stanislas Beaupre.

By the early 1900s, Wichert boasted a business district that included a grocery, a general merchandise store, a dry goods emporium, a barbershop and a pool room. There were also eight or 10 houses. The Reformed Church, which continues to be the center of the Dutch community, was then located about three-fourths of a mile northeast of the business district. Since 1963, the First Reformed Church of Wichert has occupied a site on Wichert Road, one-half mile east of Illinois Route 1.

Although the community continued to be called Wichert, that name no longer applied to the pickle factory — the business had been purchased in 1894 by C.F. Claussen & Sons of Chicago. A decade later, the Claussen firm expanded the business, erecting a large factory to produce both pickles and tomato catsup. In 1910, an additional factory was opened to produce sauerkraut, using locally-grown cabbage.

At about the same time the sauerkraut factory was getting underway, a new and different crop was appearing on a local farm. C.S. Claussen and Albert Bonvallet, sons of two local factory owners, went into partnership to experiment with growing a stately and colorful flower, the gladiolus. In the early 1920s, Cornelius Tallman began to raise glads in quantity and was soon followed by other farmers. By the 1950s, about 90 families were producing gladiolus spikes and bulbs on nearly 2,000 acres of Wichert-area farmland.

Although the number of local glad-growers has dwindled to only a few today, the flower and its role in the local farm economy is still celebrated each August in nearby Momence. The Gladiolus Festival, which began as a simple “flower parade” in 1938, observed its 83rd year this past August. The annual five-day festival, presided over by local young women chosen as Queen and Princess, features multiple parades (including a “grand parade of floral floats”), a flower show, antique auto exhibit, music concerts, a carnival, and other events.

A Wichert native and 1973 graduate of St. Anne High School would become known to sports fans in later years as “the Wichert Wonder.” Who was he, and what did he do to earn that nickname?

Answer: Jack Sikma played 14 seasons in the National Basketball Association, scoring a total of 17,287 points. He was a dominating center for the Seattle Supersonics for nine seasons, leading them to an NBA Championship in 1979. A seven-time NBA All-Star, Sikma retired in 1991. He was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.