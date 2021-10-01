UPDATED: Woman with autism reported missing in St. Anne

Daily Journal staff report

ST. ANNE — The St. Anne community and multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman.

Katelynn Marie Contreras was last seen at her St. Anne home about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 and as of 3 p.m. Friday, her location is still not known, according to the St. Anne Police Department.

A pond on the northside of St. Anne was searched Friday morning, and a drone has been deployed in the search as well.

St. Anne Police Chief Henry David said Contreras has lived in St. Anne with her father and stepmother for two years. Her mother lives in Chicago with Contreras’ two children, David said.

“She has talked about going back to Chicago,” he said. “Apparently, she is trying to avoid us. She might be afraid we will harm her.”

The 25-year-old woman was not seen leaving the residence. She has no friends in the area and no belongings, money, phone or form of transportation, according to a Missing Persons Awareness Network flyer posted to social media. The flyer described her as a mixed Hispanic female, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 150-160 pounds, long straight brown hair, and hazel eyes. Her ears are pierced and she has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads “Hope.”

The flyer classified Contreras as “autistic with mild retardation” and noted she has a speech impediment.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a teal-colored T-shirt, white jeans that appear gray from the knees down, and black and grey Skechers shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Anne Police Department at 815-427-8126 or the missing persons network at 312-620-0788.