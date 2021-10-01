Flu vaccine clinics set for October across Iroquois County

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Several flu shot clinics will be held throughout Iroquois County in October, according to the Iroquois County Public Health Department.

“The CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age or older,” said Jane Newell, RN, BSN, director of clinical nursing services for ICPHD, in a press release.

The flu vaccine is also available for adults at IDPH by appointment or walk-in from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Children 6 months to 17 years of age can also get the flu vaccine by appointment with a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination.

A physician’s order is required prior to giving a vaccination to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman, IDPHD said.

Dee Ann Schippert, RN, BSN, public health administrator, said there is a small percentage of the population that believes you can get the flu from the flu shot.

“There is no live virus in the flu vaccines we provide,” Schippert said. “It is impossible to ‘get the flu’ from the vaccine. The vaccines we utilize today are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and are very safe. It takes up to 2 weeks for protection to develop after the shot and there is the rare occasion when a person will become ill during that period of time.”

The flu vaccine administered at public clinics is a quadrivalent vaccine, meaning it offers protection against four different strains of flu. Also, it is preservative-free, contains no thimerosal or mercury, and will be administered using syringes that are latex-free, according to a press release. The vaccine is $35 per dose.

In addition to the quadrivalent flu vaccine, the health department will also offer the high-dose flu vaccine for $70 per dose.

If you have coverage for the flu vaccine through Medicare or one of the following listed insurance companies, the Iroquois County Public Health Department can bill them directly: Aetna, BlueCross/Blue Shield of IL PPO, Health Alliance, HealthLink PPO, HealthLink HMO, Cigna and United Healthcare. A receipt will be provided to enable those with other insurance coverage to obtain reimbursement.

• Oct. 5, 9-11 a.m.: Crescent City Community Center, Crescent City

• Oct. 6, 4-6 p.m.: ICPHD, Watseka

• Oct. 7, 9-10:30 a.m.: Iroquois Farmers State Bank, Iroquois

• Oct. 7, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Beaverville Hardware, Beaverville

• Oct. 14, 9- 10:30 a.m.: Citizens State Bank, Milford

• Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m.: The Garage Community Center, Gilman

• Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Clifton Community Center, Clifton

• Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-noon: Sheldon Community Center, Sheldon

• Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m.: ICPHD, Watseka

• Oct. 21, 2-2:30 p.m.: Creekside Terrace, Cissna Park

• Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-noon: Lakeview Country Club, Loda