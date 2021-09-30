Riverside leader addresses mandate pushback, misinformation

KANKAKEE — When Phil Kambic gets a moment to let his mind wander, it rarely strays far from the plight associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it has brought to Kankakee County in general and Riverside Healthcare in particular.

The president and CEO of the county’s largest employer was asked before sitting down to begin a Question & Answer session with the Journal what has been the greatest lesson he has learned in these past 18 months since the pandemic reached Kankakee County in March 2020.

It did not take him long to respond.

“You can never communicate enough,” Kambic said. “If you tell your employees or the community something 10 times, you need to tell people 20 times. I’ve found people hear something I didn’t even say. You cannot communicate enough.”

And in today’s world of information sharing across social media platforms, incorrect information works its way into the mainstream and becomes shared so many times it feels like fact to so many, he said.

<em>Our talk with Kambic will be presented in two parts, with the second appearing in the Weekend Edition of the Journal.</em>

<strong>When Riverside Healthcare began administering vaccinations in December 2020, did you anticipate a pushback from some members of Riverside’s staff?</strong>

“I have to say that did take me a bit by surprise. There was excitement as the vaccines were being developed, and after what we have been through, I anticipated relief that we finally had a way to really combat the virus. People wanted to, we needed to, get back to normal and here science was giving us that way back and to see people reject that has been surprising.”

<strong>What do you believe is the chief misconception regarding the vaccination?</strong>

“I think one of the main misconceptions is that the vaccines were not fully tested. I also think that some people have been caught up in the politics around the vaccine, and that is holding them back, which is very unfortunate.

“There is also a lot of incorrect information being shared through a variety of social platforms by sources that are not credible. Simply repeating something over and over again does not make it more credible — social platforms, unfortunately, provide an avenue for this to perpetuate.”

<strong>Anti-vaccination proponents have continually stated the vaccination was rushed through development, therefore not thoroughly researched. How do you respond?</strong>

“While the vaccine itself went into production faster than ever before, the mRNA technology [Messenger RNA] on which it is based is not new and has been developed over the course of a decade. Because the world demanded a vaccine, virtually all pharmaceutical efforts across the globe focused their work to produce what we have, vaccines that are 95 percent effective and incredibly safe.

“And now, more than 1 billion people across the globe have been vaccinated. That points to a leap of science never before seen. We should all be celebrating this.”

<strong>There’s a group of employees that have become very vocal about their opposition to the hospital’s vaccine mandate for staff. What message would you give that group?</strong>

“I would, and have, talked with them about our ongoing priority of patient safety. We have an obligation to make sure we are providing the safest care possible for our patients. I understand if people have concerns regarding the vaccine, but we owe the highest measure of protection to our colleagues and our patients.

“Further, I believe our community expects that when their loved ones are in our care, that the caregiver is fully vaccinated as one step of many to provide that safe environment.”

<strong>Is the anti-vaccination group a situation of a vocal minority?</strong>

“With the national rate of vaccination being more than 65 percent and growing, we know that this group is in the minority. Further, when you look at vaccination rates among doctors and other healthcare professionals, there is an overwhelming majority that is for the vaccine — not just for the patients, but for themselves and their loved ones as well.”

<strong>What is your reaction as you see anti-vaccination events, especially those being led by healthcare professionals?</strong>

“People absolutely have the right to make their views heard. And they need to do that in whatever means they feel necessary, provided it’s peaceful and safe and does not infringe on the rights of others.

“I am very disappointed that some are doing so by playing up politics of the situation and refusing the validated science by reputable, board-based sources.”

