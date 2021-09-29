Calendar of events: Sept. 29-Oct. 13

<strong>Sept. 30</strong>

<strong>United Way’s 80th anniversary</strong>

At 5 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum in the Pillar Gardens, United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties will be celebrating its 80th anniversary. The night starts with a social hour followed by a presentation and tours. The night includes live jazz music and charcuterie-style appetizers. Tickets are $50, visit <a href="http://myunitedway.org" target="_blank">myunitedway.org</a>.

<strong>» 815-932-7476</strong>

<strong>Canvas paint class</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, Kathi Eastman will be teaching a class on how to paint a coneflower on an 11x14 canvas. No experience is necessary.

<strong>» RSVP: 815-735-1335; kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Oct. 2</strong>

<strong>Bradley Legion family breakfast</strong>

From 8 to 11 a.m. at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley American Legion will host a family breakfast. Cost for ages 11 and up is $6; 3-10 is $4; 2 and under admitted free. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage. All proceeds benefit local veteran programs.

<strong>» More info: Dawn Herndon, 815-909-0474</strong>

<strong>Bully Blitz</strong>

At 9 a.m., a 5K run and 1-mile walk will be held at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, 27064 S. Dutton Road, Beecher. The proceeds benefit It’s A Pittie Rescue, a local nonprofit, volunteer-based rescue.

<strong>» To register: <a href="http://bit.ly/bullyblitz21" target="_blank">bit.ly/bullyblitz21</a></strong>

<strong>Pumpkin Hunt</strong>

The community is invited for a pumpkin hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday in Willowhaven Park, 1451 N. 4000East Road, Kankakee. The cost is $20 per family, and strollers and wagons are permitted.

>> <strong>Register</strong>: <a href="https://www.bit.ly/pumpkinhunt21" target="_blank">bit.ly/pumpkinhunt21</a>.

<strong>Octoberfest Street Party</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Off the Vine, 121 E. Washington St., Momence, there will be a street party with The Committee Band. Bring lawn chairs and food and drink will be available.

<strong>» More info: 815-472-6590</strong>

<strong>B3 Bourbon, Bacon & Beer Fest</strong>

Starting at 2 p.m., the festival will take place at Hoppy Pig, 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. This is an indoor/outdoor-tented event and features live music, vendors, sampling and bacon. There are different ticket levels for admission.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="http://bit.ly/b3festival21" target="_blank">bit.ly/b3festival21</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 2-3</strong>

<strong>‘The Music Man’</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is putting on a production of “The Music Man” at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

<strong>» More info: 815-935-8510; <a href="http://kvta.org" target="_blank">kvta.org</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 3</strong>

<strong>Blessing of Pets</strong>

At 10:30 a.m. at Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, pets are welcome to be blessed in the spirit of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi. Photos are acceptable. A Memorial Table to honor passed pets will be on site.

<strong>» 815-939-4433</strong>

<strong>Oct. 6</strong>

<strong>Toastmasters open house</strong>

At 7 p.m. the club Key City will be hosting a virtual Toastmasters open house about how to improve public speaking and build leadership skills. The event is free, open to the public and will be held on Zoom. The meeting ID is 881 8400 3060, and the passcode is 522391.

<strong>» More info: czetta1@sbcglobal.net</strong>

<strong>Oct. 8 & 9</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Quiltmakers show</strong>

The Kankakee Quiltmakers presents the “Autumn Splendor 2021” quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee First Church of Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Quilts will be on display along with a vendor’s mall, quilt boutique and raffle prizes on site. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $8 per person.

<strong>» More info: <a href="http://kankakeequiltmakers.com" target="_blank">kankakeequiltmakers.com</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 8</strong>

<strong>Halloween Beautique Bash</strong>

From 1 to 7 p.m. at Clothing Bar and Dollhead Blow Dry Bar, 409 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, there will be shopping deals, a Nothing Bundt Cake pop-up, complimentary spooky mocktails, psychic readings (by appointment), blowout and facial deals, and more.

<strong>» 815-573-5411</strong>

<strong>Bingo with the Books</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library is offering a morning of free bingo. Set for 10 a.m. to noon, Bingo with the Books will give participants a chance to win an assortment of prizes in the fourth-floor auditorium at the library, 201 E. Merchant St. Snacks will be available.

<strong>» 815-939-4564</strong>

<strong>Oct. 9</strong>

<strong>Haunted Lane with the CAC</strong>

From 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Aroma Park Campground, 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park, this family-friendly event celebrates the fall/Halloween season featuring a variety of themed activities, vendors and food.

Haunted Lane is filled with entertainment, ghost stories around the campfire and a haunted train ride for the kids through the cemetery.

<strong>» Tickets and more info: 815-933-2787, cack3events@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Oct. 13</strong>

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

Join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to give your brain a workout with interactive puzzles and games from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

<strong>» Call Kelli to register at 815-933-7791 Ext. 9910</strong>

Oct. 4, 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Lizzie Borden found herself accused of murdering her father and stepmother in 1892, but did she do it?

Although she was acquitted of all charges, rumor mills and gossip mongers relentlessly pursued her for the rest of her life. Over a century later, the name Lizzie Borden still conjures the image of an ax-wielding murderess.

Join Tricia L. Kelly to peel away decades of hearsay, misinformation and media lies to reveal the real Lizzie Borden of Fall River, Mass.

The talk will be held in the White Oak Room at the Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road.

>> <a href="http://bourbonnaislibrary.org/event/lizzie-borden" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org/event/lizzie-borden</a>, 815-933-1727

Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

The Kankakee Public Library is hosting a virtual author event via Zoom with author and researcher Richard Rothstein, who will present on the policies that led to racial segregation in American communities and what can be done to reverse these practices and work toward racial equity.

You can join from home at <a href="http://bit.ly/39wshZ9" target="_blank">bit.ly/39wshZ9</a> or watch with others in the library’s auditorium.

Registration is required.

>> 815-939-4564