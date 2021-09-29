142-year-old clocktower will undergo a major exterior restoration project

KANKAKEE — The Shapiro Developmental Center’s clocktower building is getting its exterior cleaned for perhaps the first time in the structure’s 142-year history.

Standing 150 feet tall, the clocktower has been a well-known and highly visible fixture in Kankakee since 1879.

Manteno-based architecture firm Carlile Architects was commissioned in 2018 by the Illinois Capital Development Board to design the restoration and rehabilitation of the outside surface of the historic clocktower building.

Principal Architect Jacob Carlile said that the project is nearly ready to get underway.

“It’s a pretty big project, or iconic, I should say,” he said. “This is a very, very exciting project. A lot of people are aware of that structure and see it from all over.”

The building at 100 E. Jeffery St., formerly known as the Kankakee State Hospital Administration Building, is now part of the Shapiro Developmental Center. Constructed in 1879, the building was listed on the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places on Aug. 5, 1995.

A Cicero-based company, the All Masonry Construction division of All Construction Group, was hired to conduct the work, which includes tuck-pointing, stone replacement, stone rehabilitation, building cleaning and other work to ensure continued facade longevity.

The contractor has been given notice to proceed with the work, pending getting construction schedules and paperwork in order, Carlile said.

He said the work should take about a construction season and a half.

If the company can get started before the cold season this year, the work should be done by the end of 2022; if it starts later, then the work would probably be complete by mid-2023.

As such, the scaffolding used to complete the work may be installed for up to a year and a half.

The total cost of the project is about $1.35 million, Carlile said.

The project has been a few years in the making due to unexpected problems in other areas during the design process, such as roofing issues on top of the clocktower, he said.

“We uncovered some additional damage we didn’t know was there, which took additional time to figure out how to do the repairs and restoration,” he said. “It was in pretty rough shape.”

<strong>First-time project</strong>

Carlile said there is evidence of past tuckpointing work, where mortar joints between bricks have been refilled, but a full restoration has never been done.

“Restoration means to put it back to the way that it was, focusing on, from a historic perspective, making sure what we are putting back in aligns with what was there historically,” he said.

Rehabilitation work will be part of the project as well, with the goal of ensuring the structure continues to last, he said.

The main facade material is limestone, including both rough- and smooth-cut stone.

The rough-cut limestone was taken directly from local quarries, cut into shape and placed into the wall, while the smooth-cut limestone was milled and used for decoration, Carlile said.

The smooth-cut stone is in poor shape and falling apart, he noted.

The entire exterior of the structure will be cleaned and a consolidator will be applied to help re-bond stone together that is fragmenting or falling, Carlile said.

He said the limestone building material was taken from local quarries and possibly from Bird Park, though the exact locations are not known.

“The facade of the clocktower is definitely showing a build-up of carbon over time, darkening the color of the limestone,” Carlile said. “The biggest thing people will be visibly able to see in the area is how much cleaner the structure looks; it will look like new essentially.”

He noted that modern buildings made of steel and glass are cleaned much more often, but older buildings such as the clocktower, at times, go 80 to 120 years before they are cleaned.

This will likely be the first time the exterior of the clocktower building has ever been cleaned, he said.

“There’s going to be a striking difference once it’s over.”

The Illinois General Assembly empowered the governor to appoint a seven-member commission to select a construction site in 1877. Construction began in 1879.

An engraved limestone cornerstone reads, “Laid by the Masonic Fraternity, August 13th A.L. 5879 T.T. Curney C.M.”

The “5879” number references the Masonic calendar and indicates the year 1879, and “T.T. Curney” was presumably the construction manager, according to a news release from the architecture firm.

The building is now part of the Shapiro Developmental Center, a state-run institution administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health providing residential and training services for people with intellectual disabilities.

Jacob Carlile, principal architect