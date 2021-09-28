Virtual preview party marks Jingle Bell Run's return

KANKAKEE — The Jingle Bell Run is back.

The run, in its 31st year as a Kankakee County tradition, will be 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, on the campus of Kankakee Community College. This will be a traditional 5k timed road race, with awards in several age groups to the best runners and walkers.

The event will also have a virtual option, for those seeking that possibility, or for people who cannot make the planned start.

A virtual preview party will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Participation, which will include a Christmas trivia contest about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, is free. There will be information about the run/walk and activities for children.

To participate in the virtual event, email Illinois Arthritis Foundation Executive Director Jessica Bearak at jbearak@arthritis.org to receive a link.

The Jingle Bell is the only fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation in Kankakee County. Registration is open. Registration information, along with opportunities to start a team, join a team or donate, can be found at <a href="http://jbr.org/Kankakee" target="_blank">jbr.org/Kankakee</a>.

All participants in the Dec. 5 event receive a shirt. There are also prizes for top fundraisers. The Jingle Bell also has a festive atmosphere with prizes for the best costume and ugliest Christmas sweater. Over the years, the Jingle Bell has raised more than $700,000 for charity.

All refreshments are always donated. Volunteers are welcome, too.

