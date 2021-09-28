Riverside hit with 'demand' letter

KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare has received a "demand" letter from a law firm representing six employees who say they are facing discrimination because of their stance against being vaccinated for COVID-19.

The letter from the Orlando, Fla.-based law firm of Liberty Counsel was sent to Riverside's administration on Friday. The healthcare provider's president and CEO, Phil Kambic, said Monday the 15-page document has been forwarded to Riverside Healthcare's lawyers who will respond within the next several days.

Kambic said the letter has not altered the hospital's stance regarding the denial of vaccination exemption requests from employees as the deadline for required inoculations draws nearer.

"This doesn't change our stance whatsoever," Kambic said Monday afternoon. "We received the document. It's nothing more than a form letter and much of it does not apply to us."

Riverside, which is Kankakee County's largest employer, and a contingent of employees are at odds regarding the healthcare system's vaccination policy for employees.

The administration for the healthcare system has stated all employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31. Failure to do so puts an employee on the path for unpaid suspension and possible termination.

Riverside is not taking an unusual stance, it noted. The policy is very much in line with what most healthcare organizations are doing across the country. It's also in line with a state mandate requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated and a federal mandate for all employers with 100 or more workers.

The six employees, who were listed as part of the demand letter, are unknown as their names were redacted on the document received by the Daily Journal. A press release regarding the delivery of the letter to Riverside was distributed by Liberty Counsel, a national nonprofit law firm. The firm focuses on First Amendment liberties, with a particular focus on religious freedom and the sanctity of human life, according to the press release.<strong> </strong>

The letter stated Riverside is not permitted to judge the validity or reasonableness of any employee's sincerely held religious belief.

"Riverside has no legal authority to dictate what employees' religion is or ought to be, or to be the arbiter of the validity or reasonableness" of an employee's beliefs, the letter stated.

The law firm cited Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, arguing it prohibits Riverside from discriminating against its employees on the basis of their sincerely held beliefs.

The firm also stated many healthcare organizations have proved that accommodations with reasonable safety protocols can be successfully granted to patient-facing healthcare workers. Riverside's mandate does not allow for the option of regular testing in lieu of vaccination.

In the law firm's news release, it stated Illinois law dictates that employees at Riverside have the fundamental right to determine what medical care to accept and refuse.