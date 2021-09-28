Motorcycle-car crash claims life of Dwight man

CABERY — A motorcycle-car accident on Sunday in western Kankakee County claimed the life of Daniel Briner, of Dwight.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s police said the 67-year-old Briner was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson that collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze at the intersection of East Main Street and Illinois Route 115 at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Briner was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center. Briner died of multiple injuries, Gessner said.

The driver of the car and a passenger were taken to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Police said Briner was traveling west on Main Street while the Cruze was traveling north on Route 115. The passenger in the Cruze told police Briner slowed but did not stop at the posted stop sign.

The Cruze had the right of way, police said.