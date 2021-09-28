Kiwanis kick off annual peanut fundraiser

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Kiwanis Club is in the midst of its annual peanut drive.

Through Halloween, Kiwanis members are selling peanuts and gummi bears to fund the charitable works of the club. This is the club’s only fundraiser.

All money raised will go toward the Kiwanis’ mission of serving the children of the world. Projects funded, in whole or in part, by the fundraiser include college scholarships to local high school seniors, shoes and coats for children in need, a symphony concert for local youth to interest them in the arts, and awards to top elementary and high school students. Kiwanis also has a grants program for community projects related to youth.

The peanut sale is handled entirely by volunteers. No Kiwanian is ever paid to administer or participate in the program.

This year’s budget calls for the local club to sell $41,000 in nuts and gummi bears. All items purchased will be delivered by Halloween as many buyers give them out as Halloween candy for treat-or-treaters.

Items may be purchased on the club’s website at <a href="http://kkiwanis.org" target="_blank">kkiwanis.org</a> or you can call 815-933-4935 to order.