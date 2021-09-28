KCC hosts financial aid workshops

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is hosting workshops to help college-bound students and their parents understand the financial aid and scholarship process. KCC staff also will explain and clarify the types of aid which are available.

Each workshop will include how to fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form used at all two- and four-year colleges and universities to determine eligibility for federal and state grants, work-study programs, subsidized and unsubsidized student loans and some scholarships.

The workshops will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Oct. 21, Nov. 3 and Dec. 7 in Room M120 on the KCC campus. The Oct. 5 session will include information about KCC scholarships.

All sessions are provided as a public service and are open to students and parents regardless of the college they plan to attend.

The FAFSA becomes available Oct. 1. Students can apply for 2022-23 scholarships at KCC from Oct. 1 to May 1, 2022.

“We recommend that everyone complete the FAFSA as soon as possible because most funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Kendra Souligne, KCC assistant director of financial aid. “Even if your plans aren’t finalized, your financial aid package starts with submitting a FAFSA.”

The workshops can be attended in person or online. To fill out a FAFSA, participants need completed 2020 tax returns and W-2 forms, plus an FSA ID username and password for both the student and parent. Go to fsaid.ed.gov to get create an account and get FSA IDs.

In-person participants will be asked to follow KCC’s procedures, including wearing a face covering and completing a certification form. Reservations are not required to attend in person; however, reservations are required to participate online. To request virtual access to one of these workshops, contact the KCC Office of Financial Aid at 815-802-8550 or email finaid@kcc.edu.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/tuition-and-aid/financial-aid/" target="_blank">kcc.edu/finaid</a>, call 815-802-8550 or email finaid@kcc.edu.