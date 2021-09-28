Kankakee earmarks $1.35 million in federal COVID funding

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council is set to consider the distribution of $1.35 million in COVID-19 federal relief funding.

If approved, it would mark the first significant steps the city will have taken as it earmarks where American Rescue Plan Act money will go within the community.

The city had already designated $1.6 million to make up for lost revenues within its general operating budget.

But at Monday’s two-hour meeting of the Committee of the Whole — the committee working to develop plans as to where the city will place its $14.6 million allotment from the federal government — committee members noted three destinations, each with one-year commitments.

The committee suggested earmarking $500,000 to the Economic & Community Development Agency to contract with a grant-writing firm and hire up to six additional staffers to help coordinate what will likely be several new programs.

The committee also voted to send to the full council a one-year $500,000 allotment for rental rehab and $350,000 for a program called Kankakee Works, basically a job-training program in conjunction with Kankakee Community College.

Mayor Chris Curtis said council members and the public have been discussing the destination for funding for several months and the time has come to start allocating money.

The entire Kankakee City Council will vote Monday on these three allotments proposed by the committee. There were eight council members at Monday’s committee meeting.

Governmental bodies have until December 2024 to determine where ARPA funds will be spent. Any money not spent by December 2026 must be returned to the federal government.

There is a broad range of areas under discussion for where these funds should go. While many destinations are in the preliminary phase, the committee has tentatively assigned $600,000 for single-family rehab; $150,000 for Martin Luther King Jr. Park improvements; $1.5 million for Kankakee Rescue Public Service Program [financially assisting existing social programs]; $1 million of the anti-violence-crime prevention program Kankakee United; and $100,000 to aid outdoor dining for Kankakee restaurants.

The funds must be spent over the course of four years. Money spent on personnel will not be extended so jobs created through these dollars will be the responsibility of the city once these funds are exhausted.

The city is also looking at both upgrades within the police and fire departments as well as improvements at the city-owned hydro-electric generating plant along South Washington Avenue.

In some cases, the federal government’s restrictions on where or how money can be spent are somewhat vague. Spending within parks is not clearly defined, Curtis noted, so he is not sure if King Jr. park spending will be allowed.

He noted the park is in need of upgrades, particularly lighting, so the city plans to move forward on the project and if the expense is not allowed, an alternative source of funding will be found.