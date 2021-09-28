Financial dispute with management firm looms over park board

The Kankakee Valley Park District is still wading through what money is owed to Rink Management Services Corp.

The district is going through receipts and determining which bills were paid by the district and which were paid by Rink Management on the district’s behalf.

The KVPD Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its last meeting to terminate the contract with RMSC in managing Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena and Splash Valley Aquatic Park. It was effective Sept. 15. On Sept. 13, RMSC’s owner Tom Hillgrove said that the park district owed his company $99,000 in payroll expenses.

The financial dispute was discussed at length during Monday’s KVPD board meeting at the Bird Park administration building.

Dayna Heitz, executive director of KVPD, said the district would pay RMSC any money it is owed by Oct. 15.

Board member Bill Spriggs asked why is there a discrepancy. Heitz said there’s a lot more to it than just the payroll expenses, and the auditors are trying to figure it out.

“We paid for this, they paid for that,” Heitz said. “We’re collecting the revenue from the credit card and then transferring, and that is a lag time. We’re always a month behind with that. There’s a lot of different aspects that are going into these financials.

“[Hillgrove] is stating specifically that we owe him $99,000 for April,” she said. “Payroll is an element to the financials as a whole. So we do not know what we do owe or do not owe at this point.”

The park district has hired the accounting firm Lauterbach & Amen LLC, of Naperville, to do an audit.

Board member Don Palmer, who is a CPA, said he’s seeing a lot of noise around the transactions.

“I just want to be straight up,” he said. “... I’m seeing deficiencies on both sides. I’m just going to call it like that.”

Heitz said she didn’t disagree with him on the matter.

Board president Ray Eads tried to reassure Palmer.

“Once the report is done before the 30 days are up, you’ll get a clearer picture,” he said of the timeframe the district gave to resolve any outstanding payments to RMSC.

The board will incur a yet-to-be-determined cost for Lauterbach & Amen to do the audit.

“I have no idea how much time they’re going to put in,” said David Freeman, park district attorney. “I can only guess that this is going to be a fairly significant project for them to get all this information from April to date and put it all together. We’ll have a little bit of additional legal fees, but it’s not going to be substantial.

“It’s gonna be Lauterbach & Amen that is going to be the wild card here. ... I’m sure it’s going to be a lot of work for them to put this together, to do an effective, complete audit within 30 days of all of this information.”

Heitz said she would have a full status report for the board by the next meeting on Oct. 25