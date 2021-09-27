Bourbonnais looks at improving its northern gateway

<p dir="ltr"><em>Editor's note: This story was updated to correct that Lakota Group of Chicago is the consultant for Bourbonnais' Community Campus Plan.</em>

<p dir="ltr">BOURBONNAIS — Maybe there is more to a sign welcoming you when entering a community than just its name.

Bourbonnais officials are looking into ways it can tie the residential, commercial, retail and office areas as traffic enters via the northern edge of the village, from U.S. Route 45/52 and the Bourbonnais Parkway.

It is called the Northern Gateway Streetscape Plan.

“The Northern Gateway Streetscape Plan is the village’s opportunity to create a sense of place for residents and visitors as they enter from the Bourbonnais Parkway Interchange and travel along North Convent and Burns Road,” said Laurie Cyr, the village’s assistant administrator.

The 4-mile corridor runs from the Bourbonnais Parkway south to Olivet Nazarene University at the intersection of Illinois Route 102 and Route 45/52.

The project is part of the village’s “Imagine Bourbonnais” initiative.

Cyr said the village values the input of its 20,000 residents.

“We want the people’s input as we go ahead making plans. This is their village,” Cyr said. “We value and want their input. We ask for it. No one can say we did not talk to them.”

The village awarded a contract to Hitchcock Design Group of Naperville on the initial step of gathering information from residents and business owners.

Trustees approved a $59,600 contract with the company for the work.

“Before we put pen to paper, we want to listen to the community and get their perspective to make this unique for them,” Michael Wood of Hitchcock said at a recent public open house.

An online survey asking for input for the project was placed on the village’s website on Sept. 20 and now has more than 200 responses, according to Lindy Casey, the village’s marketing and public engagement manager.

“The overall feedback will be reviewed and assessed once the survey is closed,” Casey said. “The end date is currently tentative as our goal is to engage as many community members and stakeholders as possible.

The idea is to come up with a design that allows for the corridor to be tied together. One that allows safety for pedestrians as well as better access to businesses and residential areas.

Funding for the project will come from two of the village’s three business districts: North Convent Street Business District, which runs north from William Latham Sr. Drive to Hilltop Drive, and the Bourbonnais Business District, which encompasses an area north of Larry Power Road to the Bourbonnais Parkway and around the 318 Exit of Interstate 57.

The districts are funded by a 1 percent sales tax, making it 7.25 percent for the businesses located inside the district. It excludes the sale of grocery items as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state.

State law allows for municipalities to create such zones.

<strong>Community campus</strong>

The Lakota Group of Chicago was hired by the village to work on its Community Campus Plan., which was introduced in the fall of 2019 and public input was strong.

There were more than 3,000 participants who took online surveys or attended an open house. The Community Campus Plan is currently in the design phase with a projected groundbreaking in summer 2022.

“We received such an amazing response for the first ‘Imagine Bourbonnais’ Community Campus project,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “We want to provide additional opportunities for public input and strongly encourage involvement for the new Streetscape Improvement Plan.”

The plan looks to make the area around the Municipal Center on Main Street NW and William Latham Sr. Drive a focal point for community activities.

Currently, the area is used as the grounds for the annual Friendship Festival each June.

The campus will allow for year-round use for such events at concerts, other festivals and other activities.