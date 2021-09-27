After 140 years, 'little church on the hill' closes

BONFIELD — After 160 years as a congregation and 140 years in the same building, Bonfield First United Methodist Church closed its doors following an afternoon service Sunday.

Articles, photos and albums, newspaper clippings and more that told the history of the church were on display at Sunday’s service.

Pastor Keith Blankenship spoke of that history during the service. He’s been with the congregation since July 2019, but there were more than 70 pastors who came before him.

Those attending the service Sunday at the church — which has called 172 N. Church St. home since 1881 — also shared their personal histories with the church.

Lisa Gronert, who has been attending the church since childhood, said that she has fond memories of singing with her sister, mother and grandmother.

“I’ve had a lot of memories … I grew up here,” Gronert said. “It’s really hard for this place to close.”

James Welsh, of Bonfield, shared a similar sentiment in saying that it’s the people who made the church what it was, saying that it was here that he “found a family.”

“We’ll all go off to different churches, but our family will be in our heart,” he said.

Dianne Wells said the church made her “who she is today.” She has been attending the church since getting married there in the 1950s.

“We may be closing today, but those memories will live on,” Wells told the congregation.

As the administrative board chair, Wells later explained that the church’s closure was “a hard decision.” There were a number of reasons for the closure, the main being financial hardships due to general expenses and upkeep, and COVID-reduced attendance.

<strong>‘The little church on the hill’</strong>

Following the opportunity for members to share their memories, former Bonfield FUMC pastor, Steve Goodin, spoke about his time serving the church in the early 1990s.

“I can tell you really enjoyed each other’s company, and you truly did pass the peace of Christ with one another,” Goodin said. “I hope that every congregation can learn to do that with their loving members.”

Blankenship then returned to the altar and shared written notes from other former pastors, including Steven Friese who remembered the building and congregation as “the little church on the hill.” Friese was also chaplain for the Bonfield Fire Department.

With a message of “moving forward,” Blankenship then went through the order of decommissioning and disbanding the church. He released the building for “other honorable use” and gave vocal confirmation that “[this is] no longer the place of meeting for Bonfield First United Methodist Church.”

The service included a number of songs sang by member Chuck Voigt and included hymns that circled back to the message of a church existing in the heart and not a building.

When the service concluded, many stuck around to chat and share stories with one another while enjoying the displays.

The service’s bulletin invited congregation members to join the parish’s other two churches, including Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church and Grand Prairie United Methodist Church. Blankenship serves as the pastor at those churches, both located in Bonfield.

For more information, contact secretary Hope Raymond at 815-802-9805.

During the service, Pastor Keith Blankenship shared a number of tidbits from the church's history.

• The original bell, which dates back to the late 1880s, was sounded prior to the start of Sunday's service. The bell has been restored a number of times over the years and was donated by Sam Verkler.

• The first recorded wedding was on Nov. 5, 1918. The final wedding was on Aug. 29, when the congregation celebrated the vow renewal of two couples who belong to the church.

• The stained-glass windows located directly back from the altar served as the original entrance.