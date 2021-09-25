KLASEY: J.R. Short is a major snack source

If you are suffering a “snack attack,” chances are good that the crunchy food product you are craving can be traced back to a company on Grinnell Road in Kankakee.

J.R. Short Snack Products housed in a group of buildings at 1580 Grinnell Road, is the United States’ largest producer of extruded snack pellets. On its website, the company notes that its “extruded snacks, in their expanded forms, can be found across the largest supermarkets and restaurants across the world.”

Originally named J.R. Short Milling Company, the firm traces its roots to 1910, when it purchased corn from local farmers and milled it into corn flour that was sold to bakeries. It continued to grow in the corn milling business and began to diversify into the snack food market in 1985. In 2008, the corn milling portion of the business was sold to Bunge, Limited, an agribusiness and food production company headquartered in St. Louis. The Bunge corn milling operation shares the Grinnell Road site with J.R. Short Snack Products.

That site, located along the New York Central tracks east of Illinois Route 50, has been occupied by a food products processing plant since 1948. The Borden Company, known primarily for its dairy products, purchased the property in 1946 and began work on what would be a $4 million soybean processing plant.

Delayed by post-war materials and labor shortages, Borden’s Soy Products plant did not open until mid-October 1948. When in full operation, the plant was able to process 6,000 bushels of soybeans daily. The beans were processed into soybean oil and soybean meal. The oil was sold to other manufacturers for use in food items such as margarine, and industrial products like paint and plastics. The soybean meal was sold for livestock and poultry feed.

In the early 1960s, J.R. Short Milling acquired the Borden site on Grinnell Road and expanded its corn milling business. Some 20 years later, the company began exploring the fast-growing snack food market. By 1985, they were producing a product that would eventually become the company’s sole business: extruded snack food pellets.

The pellets are known as “intermediates” — they are sold to food producers who will expand them into final form (for example, “puffed” cereal or crispy cheese-flavored snacks) by deep-frying, pressure popping or other processes.

An extrusion process is used at Short’s production facilities to produce the pellets, which are available in a wide variety of shapes, colors and flavors. The process begins with a finely ground material (typically, corn, rice or potato flour), to which water is added to form a thick paste. Different coloring or flavoring ingredients are included as needed.

Like toothpaste being squeezed out of its tube, the paste is forced through a shaped opening called a die. Different dies can be used to form specific shapes, such as straws, rings, twists and chips. After passing through the die, the extruded material is cut to the desired length and dried. The finished pellets are shipped to companies where it will be used to produce the final food product.

In an October 2020 article in the Daily Journal, J.R. Short’s Chief Executive Officer Craig Petray said, “I’m just super proud that a small little company in Kankakee does business with the biggest snack food companies in the world. Not only do we produce for them, but we help develop their products. We should be very proud as a city that we do that.”

J.R. Short Snack Products has greatly expanded its facilities in recent years to keep up with demand. In 2014, when Petray joined the company, it had 40 employees; today, the workforce has more than tripled. To increase its production capability, the company built an 18,000-square-foot addition to its Grinnell Road facilities in 2017. Three years later, more manufacturing space was needed, but there was no room to expand at the Grinnell Road site. The company purchased a building on Festival Drive on Kankakee’s southwest side, and added a production line there. Overall, J.R. Short Snack Products occupies 72,500 square feet of production, research and office buildings.

The company has become the latest in a group of local industries, including Radeke Brewery, Bear Brand Hosiery Co. and Schaefer Piano Co., being honored by the Kankakee Model Railroad Club with a commemorative HO-scale model train car. The club announced that it will offer for sale a covered hopper car bearing the name of the J.R. Short Milling Co.

Proceeds from sales of the cars are used to support the club’s Kankakee Railroad Museum in the former Illinois Central Railroad Station on East Avenue. The J.R. Short car is available at the Museum in kit form for $30, or fully assembled for $35. The Railroad Museum is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Illinois Central Railroad Station, where the Kankakee Model Railroad Club’s museum is located, is not the city’s original railroad depot. Where was the original IC depot; when was it built?

Answer: The first Illinois Central depot, opened in 1853, was located on East Avenue at what is now (surprise!) Station Street. The depot actually was located on the land that is now the Station Street crossing. It was replaced by the current building, at East Avenue and Merchant Street, in 1890.