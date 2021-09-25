Kankakee Area Career Center to train students with 1986 Ashkum fire engine

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Area Career Center has a new training tool for students interested in firefighting careers thanks to a donation of a hefty piece of equipment from the Ashkum Fire Protection District — a 1986 Pierce Fire Engine.

The 35-year-old fire engine is in “remarkable shape” and will be “an awesome asset” used to train Fire-Rescue-EMR students in all aspects of firefighting, including obtaining a water supply and fire apparatus engineering, according to a KACC news release.

About a year ago, the Ashkum FPD ordered a new engine, and while they could have sold the 1986 engine, Fire Chief Jeff Glenn and the district's trustees decided it would be more worthwhile to donate it to help educate future firefighters and first responders, the release states.

AFPD and the donated engine have some historical ties to KACC, according to the news release.

Glenn attended KACC in 1978 and 1979, and former Chief Mick O’Brien is the son-in-law of the late Eugene Boucher, who donated the land to build the career center.

The donated engine is also the same engine KACC Dean of Students Lucas Papineau trained on when he was with AFPD.

According to the KACC, receiving the donated engine is “great karma” and will help fulfill the center’s mission of “Preparing Students for Tomorrow.”