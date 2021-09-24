Project SUN to host stress reduction caregiver class

KANKAKEE — Parents, grandparents, and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN.

This class will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at Saint John United Church of Christ, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

Participants will be making cowl scarves. It just takes a couple hours, two skeins of loop yarn, and your hands. No prior knitting experience needed and needed materials will be provided.

"It's the coziest scarf you will ever make. Until you make the next one,' event organizers said in a press release. "They make wonderful gifts."

There is a $10 fee to participate. Prior registration is required by noon on Monday. Register at bit.ly/ProjectSUNclass or on Project SUN’s Facebook page, @ProjectSunKankakee.

Project SUN Caregiver Classes are open to parents and caregivers with children in Kankakee County under age 21 who experience mental, emotional, and behavioral health concerns.

Project SUN is dedicated to implementing a family-driven system of care that provides Kankakee County youth and their families multiple access points to a comprehensive, integrated behavioral health care system aimed at meeting the needs of the whole child.

To learn more about the initiative, call 815-304-5933 or visit projectsunkankakee.org.