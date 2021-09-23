Vaccination rates climb at Riverside, AMITA

KANKAKEE — While AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital may be behind its group’s other medical centers in terms of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Kankakee hospital now has a 63 percent vaccination rate.

At Kankakee-based Riverside Healthcare, officials reported Wednesday its vaccination rate for its 2,913-member workforce has climbed to 65 percent.

For AMITA locally, the percentage equates to about 478 employees who are fully or working their way to full vaccination.

Systemwide, St. Mary’s is somewhat behind its sister locations as the AMITA system is reporting a 76 percent vaccination rate.

And with the Nov. 12 deadline rapidly approaching for staff vaccinations to be completed at AMITA, the ramifications for its approximate 760-member staff may be coming into focus.

State mandates require all healthcare staff to be vaccinated. While the majority of healthcare workers at both local hospitals have received the required vaccinations, there are some in the medical field who have stated they will not comply even if the end result is the loss of their job.

In late August, AMITA Health noted it would provide a process through which requests for exemption can be made if an employee is not able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or strongly held religious belief.

These exemption requests are being reviewed by members of the Associate and Occupational Health, Human Resources and Mission teams, according to the hospital.

Tim Nelson, an AMITA spokesman, said this week he did not have figures yet as to how many employees may be seeking a religious or other exemption from the vaccination.

Chris Shride, president of AMITA Health St. Mary’s, said in an email response to the Journal, the pandemic has taken a toll on all parts of our community and those in health care have “born a heavier burden than most.”

He said as in prior circumstances, healthcare professionals are needed and called on to lead, even when it’s difficult for the individuals and the organization.

“Authentic caring is never the easiest path. It is, however, our call and our core mission,” he said. “Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most basic step we as a united community can take to best protect one another. In this, healthcare professionals will answer the call.”

He added the hospital has seen a dramatic increase in the number of employees vaccinated in recent days.

While these healthcare networks are experiencing upticks in COVID vaccinations, last week the Kankakee County Board of Health, the body which oversees the Kankakee County Health Department, unanimously voted down an administration-backed mandatory vaccination program.

<strong>Riverside</strong>

65 percent

1,893 employees have received shots

<strong>AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital</strong>

63%

478 employees have received shots