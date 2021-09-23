Kankakee schools still seeing positive cases rise

KANKAKEE — Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Kankakee School District 111, according to a report from this week’s Kankakee School Board meeting.

As of Monday, there have been 40 positive student cases and 19 positive adult cases this school year, along with 475 students and eight adults who have been asked to quarantine.

That’s an increase of four student cases and one adult case and four additional adults in quarantine from what the district reported last Thursday.

The district also reported last Thursday that three people in the district, including at least one student and one staff member, were hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19.

Entire classrooms have been quarantined from six out of 10 of the district’s schools, including Taft, Proegler, Kennedy, Steuben, Kankakee Junior High School and Kankakee High School.

From May 2020 to May 2021, there were 84 total student cases and 115 total adult cases reported, while 14 students and no adults had been asked to quarantine by the end of the school year.

“The numbers are significantly higher,” Superintendent Genevra Walters noted, comparing the start of this year to last year as a whole.

Walters told the board that she would continue to monitor the COVID-19 numbers in the district daily.

“I’m hoping that regardless of what we feel politically, the requirement for a vaccination that the governor put in place as of today may have an impact on these numbers, and we’ll see that in the next couple of weeks,” she said.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order mandates that all school staff get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to frequent testing, which Walters said the district is enforcing.

The entire district was on Learning Anywhere, Anytime, or remote learning, Monday and Tuesday so the schools could be deep cleaned, and reopened Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the KHS freshman class is set to return from a 14-day quarantine Sept. 30.

<strong>Concerns at KHS</strong>

Board member Deb Johnston noted her concern over scheduling problems at the high school since students are spending more time gathered in their hubs with limited social distancing.

“I’ve visited the school and I saw every form of a mask — nose, mouth, chin — kids sitting on top of each other, kids sitting on chairs with each other — I think it’s a typical student attitude that, ‘Nothing is going to happen to me,’ until it does happen to them.”

The district is renting mobile classrooms to help with social distancing efforts at the high school, Walters said.

At its Sept. 13 meeting, the board approved leasing mobile classrooms “due to an increase in student registrations and COVID protocols” for an estimated cost of $140,000 for a minimum of four months, according to board documents.

Walters said that there were about 1,285 students enrolled when the high school was first renovated; now, enrollment is close to 1,500.

“The combination of an increase of about 300 students and the need to socially distance made it a little bit more of a challenge to manage the students in that building,” she said.

The construction of a fifth hub at the high school is still in progress; it was previously projected to be complete by the end of October, but now its estimated completion has been pushed back into November.

The fifth hub is planned to be a remote/ hybrid learning hub. While it’s under construction, hybrid KHS students and staff are using the fourth floor of Kankakee Public Library, which has been rented by the district through the end of October.

About 378 students are in the high school’s remote/hybrid academy.

These students still come into the school building for support and for certain classes that are only offered at school, such as band, Walters said.

“We won’t know for sure until that hub is done how important it is for us to have those mobile classrooms, but I will say that it’s very difficult to socially distance 1,500 students,” Walters said. “We’ll assess once the other hub is completed how much longer we’ll have those mobile classrooms.”

