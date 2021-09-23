Health Department hosts Seat Check Saturday

KANKAKEE — For Child Passenger Safety Week 2021, the Kankakee County Health Department is bringing back car seat safety inspections on Saturday, Sept. 25.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., certified child passenger safety technicians will conduct inspections at the Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.

No registration is required.

Car seat inspections will take around 30 minutes and depend on the availability of technicians.

The health department can provide car seats for those in need while supplies last.

Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 19-25. For more information, email Julie Larsen, jlarsen@kankakeehealth.org, or Shelby Shiver, sshiver@kankakeehealth.org, or call 815-802-9400.

You can also find more information about car seats and schedule a local car seat safety check with a certified child passenger safety technician at <a href="http://nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats" target="_blank">nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats</a>.