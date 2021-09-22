St. George Elementary expansion brings school together

BOURBONNAIS — Now that the 14,500-square-foot addition to St. George Elementary School is complete, the school has gotten rid of its mobile classrooms, bringing all teachers and students together under one roof for the first time in years.

The preK-8 school in rural Bourbonnais, which has about 400 students enrolled this year, now has eight additional classrooms, a flexible learning space, an outdoor classroom, and other upgrades made possible by a $6.93 million referendum voters passed in April 2019.

Superintendent Helen Boehrnsen said the project was completed “right on time and right on budget,” with the new spaces ready for students’ return in August.

St. George CCSD 258, which consists only of the elementary school, held a reception to celebrate the project’s completion and gave tours to community members last week.

Construction was slated to start in May 2020, but with students learning remotely at the onset of the pandemic, the project was able to get a jumpstart at the end of March 2020, Boehrnsen said.

“That extra time helped,” she said. “It was always supposed to be a 15- to 18-month project.”

Construction was split into three phases, which were completed in August 2020 and July and August 2021, respectively.

The project was completed by Johnson-Downs Construction of Kankakee and Tria Architecture of Burr Ridge.

The original school is now almost 100 years old, having been built in 1925; it underwent several expansions dating back to 1957, 1971, 1995 and 2004.

The seamless blending of the older parts of the school with its new, modern spaces was intentional, Boehrnsen said.

“You really cannot tell the difference between what was built 15 years ago and what was just built, and that is because we did everything we could to match the brick, the floors, everything,” she said. “The goal was to not make it look like an addition, but to make it look like it had always been here.”

The entire school is also illuminated by brand new lighting, and all of the hallways and rooms have been repainted.

“During COVID, when we closed down, my guys were like, ‘We can’t clean the floors because of the construction,’ and so I said, ‘Let’s paint.’”

Rooms have also been renovated and repurposed around the school, such as a former custodian’s closet that was expanded to become a room for the technology director with storage space for the school’s servers.

The new wing has eight new classrooms where second- through fifth-grade classes are located, as well as a new special education room and a speech therapist room.

“This is the first time some of these teachers have ever been in the building, because they were in mobile units before,” Boehrnsen said.

There’s also a new flexible learning space furnished with a variety of comfortable, flexible seating; it connects to an enclosed courtyard with soft rubber flooring that’s being used as an outdoor classroom.

Even the color scheme of these areas was designed to bring a sense of calmness to the school day, she said, pointing out the earth tones inside and blue outside.

“Instead of children sitting in rows or being confined to the classroom, this gives them that opportunity to get out and be able to work collaboratively in a more relaxed space,” she said.

Additional changes can be seen outside, where the playground equipment has been moved to the back of the school for safety, and a basketball court and foursquare court have been added. New sidewalks also allow for safer walking paths outside.

“It feels like a school campus now, where you have the playground and soccer field and softball field,” Boehrnsen said. “It just feels like [this project] completed it.”

Perhaps the most notable difference outside is the absence of students walking back and forth to mobile classrooms. About 100 students used to attend class in the school’s four mobile classrooms, which had been in use since 2012.

“Teachers will tell you that they feel more a part of the building now because they are in the building, and the kids feel that way, too,” she said. “The students feel that now they are a part of and not separated from what’s going on.”

Principal Christine Johnston, who has been at the school for seven years, added that the mobile classrooms created difficulties and safety concerns during inclement weather.

“The teachers are thrilled to be here and very excited to have their own fixed classroom,” Johnston said. “We have been able to build more of a culture of inclusion with everybody in the building.”

She pointed out that one fifth-grade teacher had always been in mobile classrooms until this year.

“He never had a fixed classroom, so it was a dramatic experience,” Johnston said.

Leighann Delabre, a fourth-grade teacher who has taught at St. George Elementary for 16 years, said she appreciates having all the students and teachers inside, as she can see students she taught the previous year and collaborate with her colleagues more easily.

“This is the first time that third, fourth and fifth grades have been together as an educational unit,” Delabre said. “This is the first time we’ve all been under one roof in the entire time that I’ve been here, so this is kind of huge.”

