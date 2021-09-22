Proposed streetscape project part of 'Imagine Bourbonnais' initiative

BOURBONNAIS — The Village of Bourbonnais is turning its attention to the next project of its “Imagine Bourbonnais” initiative.

And just like it did with the first proposed project — a Community Campus Plan, which was introduced in the fall of 2019 — the village is seeking input on its Northern Gateway Streetscape Improvement Plan.

Including areas along Bourbonnais Parkway, North Convent Street and West Burns Road, the plan aims “to create a cohesive design reflecting the positive attributes of the village, increase pedestrian connectivity and stimulate economic development,” according to a press release from the village.

Residents and stakeholders of the village are invited to share their opinions through an online survey, which is now available on the village’s website at <a href="http://villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>, as well as its Facebook and Twitter pages. There were more than 3,000 survey responses for the community plan project.

That plan is currently in the design phase with a projected groundbreaking in summer 2022.

“We received such an amazing response for the first ‘Imagine Bourbonnais’ Community Campus project,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “We want to provide additional opportunities for public input and strongly encourage involvement for the new Streetscape Improvement Plan.”

Assistant administrator Laurie Cyr added that the streetscape plan is the village’s opportunity to “create a sense of place for residents and visitors as they enter from the Bourbonnais Parkway Interchange and travel along North Convent and Burns Road.”

For a map of the project's boundaries, visit daily-journal.com.