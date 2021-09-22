KVAS hosting walk on Saturday

MOMENCE — The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society will be hosting a walk at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Alexander RV Park located east of Momence.

The location has grounds going from Illinois Route 114 to the Kankakee River. The entrance is on Route 114 about 1.4 miles east of the railroad tracks as you go east from Momence.

The group offers the following directions for those wishing to attend: Drive onto the entrance lane through the open gates, and then there's a building on the left with a "Welcome" sign on the side. After passing this building, take the lane to the left and park on the right perpendicular to the lane. There are modern restroom facilities there and also at another location in the park.

For more information, contact David Atkinson at daveannatk@att.net.