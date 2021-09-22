Calendar of events: Sept. 22-27

<strong>Sept. 23</strong>

<strong>Senior Citizens’ Flu Shot Clinic</strong>

Free. From 1 to 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church Bourbonnais, 310 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, there will be a flu shot clinic for Kankakee County residents ages 60 and over. Pre-registration is required.

<strong>» 815-933-7791</strong>

<strong>Sept. 24</strong>

<strong>Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., Catholic Charities-Diocese of Joliet is hosting a mobile food pantry at St. Joseph’s Parish, 211 N. Center Ave., Bradley.

<strong>» info@cc-doj.org</strong>

<strong>Guided hike</strong>

At 1 p.m., the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park will offer a guided interpretive hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop parking area at the trailhead across Route 102 from the park’s main entrance.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Paint night</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m., join the Bradley American Legion Auxiliary at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, for a paint night with Kathi Eastman. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 22 at the Legion and are $30 per person or $50 for two people. Ticket price includes all painting materials, light snacks and a dessert table. There will be a cash bar, basket raffles and door prizes. All proceeds benefit local veteran programs.

<strong>» Dawn Herndon, 815-909-0474</strong>

<strong>Night at the Museum</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m., Exploration Station — 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais — will be hosting a Night at the Museum event. Cost is $7 per child in advance or $9 at the door. Adults are free. To purchase tickets, visit btpd.org.

<strong>» 815-933-9905, ext. 3</strong>

<strong>Sept. 24 and 25</strong>

<strong>Coal City City Wide Garage Sale</strong>

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, town-wide. Maps and addresses with a list of items included will be available by Sept. 23 online at coalcity-il.gov or at Coal City Village Hall, 515 S. Broadway, Coal City.

<strong>» <a href="http://coalcity-il.gov" target="_blank">coalcity-il.gov</a>, 815-634-8608</strong>

<strong>Sept. 25</strong>

<strong>Bradley Lions’ 75th Anniversary</strong>

From 1 to 7 p.m. at Lil’s Park — located at 1373 E. North St., Bradley — the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting its 75th anniversary celebration with bands, games, bouncy houses and food and drink. The Chicago Comets will play a 3-inning scrimmage against members and friends of the Bradley Lions.

<strong>» 815-932-9180 or bradleylionsclub@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Painting in the Park</strong>

At 1 p.m., all are invited to enjoy a day of painting in the Wildflower Garden at the Kankakee State Park’s Visitors Center. A $10 donation is suggested for those taking part.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the garden</strong>

At 11 a.m., there will be yoga at the wildflower garden behind the Visitors Center at the Kankakee River State Park. A minimum donation of $15 is requested to take part.

<strong>» adam.minton@illinois.gov</strong>

<strong>Bike Against Violence</strong>

Starting at 11:55 a.m., cyclists are invited to gather at Strong Neighborhoods House — located at 591 S. Elm Ave., Kankakee — and will bike for about two hours. After the bike ride, participants are invited back to Strong Neighborhoods House for food. Participants are encouraged to bring water. The event is raising awareness to end violence.

<strong>» Register at <a href="http://bit.ly/bike925signup" target="_blank">bit.ly/bike925signup</a></strong>

<strong>Strong Neighborhoods fall fest outreach</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. at Strong Neighborhoods House — located at 591 S. Elm Ave., Kankakee — residents of Kankakee’s Second and Sixth wards are invited to stop by for resources, beverages, snacks, raffle prizes, giveaways and more. Bike Against Violence will coincide with the event.

<strong>» <a href="http://fb.me/e/KfAo7Dlj" target="_blank">fb.me/e/KfAo7Dlj</a></strong>

<strong>3rd Annual Pumpkin Palooza</strong>

Starting at noon, join the KVPD for pumpkin painting and a scavenger hunt at Bird Park Pavillion, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee. The family-friendly event is free. Pumpkins are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is not required.

<strong>» info@kvpd.com</strong>

<strong>National Public Lands Day</strong>

At 9 a.m., Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie will host a 30-minute informal zoom webinar. They will show photos that were entered into the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie “Woodsy Owl & Friends” 50th Birthday Photo Challenge and hear from photographers about their photos.

<strong>» SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda</strong>

<strong>Sept. 25-26</strong>

<strong>Gun show</strong>

The Kankakee Gun & Sportsman’s Show will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. The event is hosted by M & J Sportsman Group.

<strong>» <a href="http://mjsportsmansgroupllc.com" target="_blank">mjsportsmansgroupllc.com</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 26</strong>

<strong>Greek Fest</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the 87th annual Annunciation Greek Orthodox Festival will be held at the Brickstone Brewing Facility at 572 Brewery Drive, Bourbonnais. The event will feature authentic food, a Greek band, costumed dancers, children’s games, big tents with lots of tables and more.

<strong>» @annunciationgreekchurch on Facebook</strong>

<strong>KVSO concert</strong>

Concert times are 3 and 4:30 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. This will be KVSO’s return to full ensemble. The show will feature music from Germany and America, as well as from “Hamilton.”

» 815-214-9555 or office@kvso.org

<strong>Sept. 27</strong>

<strong>Senior Citizens’ Flu Shot Clinic</strong>

From 1 to 3 p.m. at Oak Ridge Club House, 1000 Oak Ridge Drive, Manteno, there will be a flu shot clinic for Kankakee County residents ages 60 and over. Pre-registration is required.

» 815-933-7791