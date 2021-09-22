Beep Baseball to highlight 75th anniversary of Bradley Lions

BRADLEY — “Lions give sight” is a key goal of that local and international service club.

And that target will be front and center as the Bradley Lions Club celebrate its 75th anniversary with a daylong event open to the public.

Part of that celebration — set for 12:45 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in Lil’s Park in Bradley — will be a Beep Baseball game, which looks to demonstrate the club’s commitment to eyesight issues. It’s a form of baseball played by the visually impaired. The Chicago Comets, a Beep Baseball team, will play local Bradley Lions members and friends. Sighted players will wear blinders, leveling the field with the visually impaired.

The game is played with only two bases, first and third. The bases buzz, allowing the runners to find them. The pitcher and the catcher are sighted, but everyone else is not. The batter gets four strikes, and the ball also emits a sound. Once the ball is struck, the batter is out if a fielder catches or picks up the ball before the batter reaches the base.

Lions Club President Craig Page, an agent with American Family Insurance, said the audience will “just fall in love with the game.” He saw it played when the Bolingbrook Lions hosted the Chicago Comets. In 2019, the Comets received an honorary Espy from the ESPN television network for their work in empowering people with a visual disabilities.

Better vision is one of the club’s leading causes. They help with glasses and eye surgery for those who cannot afford it, as well as collect used eyeglasses at several locations and put them to good use. Many local eye doctors have collection boxes.

The Lions also contribute to a wide variety of charities, including Harbor House and National Night Out.

Saturday’s anniversary event aims to bring awareness to all that the Lions club does in the community.

“We want everyone to understand what the Lions can do,” Page said.

In addition to the baseball game, the event will include music from four bands and a bounce house for children. The event, which is free and open to the public, kicks off with a presentation of the colors at 12:45 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for sale. If the weather is good, expect a dunk tank, Page says.

The club, which currently has 35 members, was founded in 1946 by pharmacist Euclid “Mags” Magnon. Earl Johnson, also a pharmacist, was the first president.

The Bradley Lions signature fundraiser has been their pancake breakfast. The all-you-can-eat breakfast is held on the third Saturdays of each month from September to April. Hours are 7 to 11 a.m. at the Bradley American Legion Post. Tickets are $7 for your choice of pancakes and sausage, or biscuits and gravy. The club will even deliver for orders of five or more.

On Oct. 8 and 9, the Lions will also have their candy mint days, distributing rolls of the popular candy.