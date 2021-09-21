Jones newest 7th Ward rep

KANKAKEE — Reginald Jones was not born and raised in Kankakee, but he does consider the city his home.

Having lived here for the past 30 years, he intimately knows this city and he will now put all of that knowledge to work as he has been named the newest member of the 14-member Kankakee City Council.

One of five applicants interviewed by Mayor Chris Curtis to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Alderman Fred Tetter, Jones took his place within the council chamber after being sworn into office.

Jones, 51, is the owner-operator of Home Sweet Home, a heating and air conditioning business at 191 N. Schuyler Ave., in downtown Kankakee. He and his wife, Tamar, have operated the business since 1996.

The couple are parents to three sons, Reggie Jr., 23, Patrick, 21, and Jonathan, 17.

An active member in the community, Jones unsuccessfully sought a seat on the Kankakee School Board in 1997.

A resident along North Fairmont Avenue in the Marycrest Subdivision on the city’s east side, Jones told council members he is grateful for this opportunity.

“I really don’t know Mayor Curtis, but I know his spirit,” he said as he thanked the mayor for the direction he is working to take the city.

He also thanked current 7th Ward Alderman Carl Brown and former 7th Ward Alderman Steve Hunter for the support they given him over the years.

“I thank you for putting trust in me. We will agree and we will disagree. My goal is to see the 7th Ward be the best ward in the city,” he said. “... I’m humbled tonight. I thank God for this opportunity.”

Jones came to the Kankakee area in June 1991 as he was transferred to the then-Birmingham Steel Corp. in Bourbonnais as a millwright. He began his heating and air conditioning repair business in 1996.

He is also an ordained minister.

He has coached for Kankakee Colts football and well as the Jaycees Little League baseball. He also coached for the Kankakee Kays high school school football under coaches Jay Bohner and Omar Grant.

He is currently coaching for the Eastside Bulldogs.