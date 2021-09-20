Kankakee schools seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

KANKAKEE — Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Kankakee School District 111, with at least three people in the district, including at least one student and one staff member, in serious condition due to complications with the virus, Superintendent Genevra Walters said.

“We don’t know where they were exposed, but we just want to be mindful that this is uncharted territory,” she said. “Last year we didn’t have, that I know of, staff and students that were actually hospitalized due to exposure to COVID.”

She said she was unsure how close those individuals were to being released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the freshman class at Kankakee High School is being quarantined for 14 days after several students tested positive and a staff member began experiencing symptoms.

The entire school district will be on a Learning Anywhere, Anytime (remote learning) day Monday and Tuesday to allow for the deep cleaning of classrooms and the reinforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

“One of the issues is that when it’s really hot, it’s really difficult to manage the masks with the students,” Walters said. “We are hoping to increase our COVID protocol, make sure that parents understand they need to help us remind our students they need to wear their masks.”

She said people may be experiencing “COVID fatigue,” at this point, and reinforcement is necessary to make sure students, staff and parents are aware of the rules and expectations.

During the remote learning days, teachers will provide lessons though Google Classroom.

Freshman students may still report to school with proof of COVID-19 vaccination, provided they are not experiencing any symptoms. The freshman class will return from quarantine on Sept. 30.

Others will return based on their initial quarantine date provided by the health department or school district.

Since the start of the school year, six out of 10 school buildings have had classrooms go into quarantine, including KHS, Kankakee Junior High School, Kennedy, Proegler, Steuben and Taft.

As of Thursday, Sept. 16, there have been 18 adults and 36 students who have tested positive this school year. Four adults and 475 students have been asked to quarantine so far this school year.

The number of students who have been in quarantine jumped from 93 reported at Monday’s School Board Meeting to 475 as of Thursday.

The majority of that increase is because the KHS freshman class is now in quarantine, though it does include others throughout the district as well, Walters said.

“We will continue to monitor the numbers,” she said. “Hopefully with more staff vaccinated, the remainder tested weekly and reinforcing the protocols, we will see this trend downward.”