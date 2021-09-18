Herscher schools seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

HERSCHER — A kindergarten class has been quarantined and cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Herscher School District.

Superintendent Rich Decman said one kindergarten class of about 22 students was quarantined as a precaution after the classroom had five to six positive cases. The decision was made in consultation with the Kankakee County Health Department.

The district has also seen an uptick in cases around the district over the past week. Others have also been quarantined at Herscher Intermediate School, Limestone Middle School and Herscher High School.

“We are just trying to ask people to be more vigilant and please keep your students home if they are displaying symptoms, and that way we can get past this,” Decman said.

The most recent COVID-19 update, posted to the district’s website on Monday, reported there were 16 active student cases and one active staff case, and that there were 23 total student cases and five total staff cases since the start of the school year.