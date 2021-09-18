Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Center opens at KCC

KANKAKEE — Dozens flocked to Kankakee Community College on Thursday evening for the grand opening of the Harold & Jean Miner Memorial Library remodel and the brand new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center.

During the opening festivities, KCC President Dr. Michael Boyd told those gathered that the college “wanted this space to be a vibrant hub of student activity.”

“A space where students could learn together, make new friends, engage in student life,” he said to those gathered. “Our dream was to make this a place where students wanted to be and, as we watched the renovations progress, we knew we’d hit the mark.”

Boyd shared that the renovation was completed in January and was designed with the school’s core principles of collaboration, community and technology in mind.

He also explained the center was not created as a response to the civil unrest of 2020. Rather, he said, it was in the works long before then. Referencing his presidential inauguration of October 2019, he said that “we knew that we had even more work to do to ensure that each and every student choosing KCC experienced a deep sense of belonging here on our campus.”

“Even at that time, we were already hard at work attending to equity gaps in our students’ success outcomes, renewing our focus on appreciating diversity and demanding inclusion,” he said.

Whitney Mittons echoed that sentiment.

“There is a dedicated center and a dedicated space for our students to really know that they belong and, I always say, ‘You belong and we’re going to make sure you feel it,’” the assistant director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, and Student Affairs said.

“That’s what our EDI Center is about — to really push, not only our students, but our faculty and staff to open our minds and check our own biases, to be aware of our own perspectives and where we need to shift and to see, as a college, where we really need to grow.”

The new spaces

There was even more to celebrate that evening, said Tracy Conner, director of Miner Memorial Library and academic support services.

“An exciting change that the renovation brought was the addition of the Student Success Center on the upper level,” she said. “Tutoring services in writing, math, science and accounting moved in, giving the opportunity to better align services and streamline processes.”

Those attending the opening event were treated to a tour of both the new EPI Center as well as Student Success Center lead by KCC’s librarian Loren Mixon.

Most of the success center is located on the library’s second floor, with study spaces located throughout the library. There is also a teaching and learning center that is used as a resource for teachers, as well as a green-screen studio that allows teachers to record lectures.

These spaces, along with library cards, are available to the public.

After walking through the library’s entirety, tours were brought to the EDI Center where they were greeted by Mittons. In this space is a room of tables, couches, computers and reading materials. There are also resources dedicated to equity, diversity and inclusion.

Mittons shared that basketball players like to use the space after early morning practices. Among the players are two international students. She said she enjoys hearing their conversations with domestic players about the similarities and differences in each other’s cultures.

Mittons also noted that she has helped students find assistance with course selection or financial aid questions.

“When students find a place on campus where they feel at home and feel they belong, sometimes they’ll ask those questions they need to ask but weren’t comfortable enough to ask their professor [or others],” she said, sharing that her vision for the center is to be a hub not only for EDI, but to help students get to where they need to be.

To learn more about the EDI Center, visit kcc.edu/student-resources/edi.

While touring the EDI Center, former KCC professor and Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society president Dr. James Paul shared his thoughts with Mittons on the new addition.

"When [I was a] professor here, we had all the office hours but to get students to come and see us was a different story," he said. "Now what you have done is very meaningful. What a nice bridge you're offering the students."