Bus driver shortage hits local school districts

A national shortage of bus drivers has plagued the start of the school year for many school districts, including Herscher, where the superintendent, high school principal and curriculum director are currently taking courses to get commercial driver's licenses in case they need to pitch in.

Teachers, coaches, mechanics and custodians who already have CDLs have also been helping out when they can, Superintendent Rich Decman said.

“We are stretched to the limit,” he said. “We could use seven to eight more bus drivers right now, and that way those folks could go back to their regular jobs.”

As it is, the district has just enough drivers employed to cover its bases, but if someone gets sick or calls off work for any reason, it is immediately short-handed.

The district is also appealing to community members in need of employment to look into becoming bus drivers.

“We are encouraging folks that may be looking for something to do or want to be part of the school district, that hey, we’ve got a job for you; if you can drive a bus, we need you,” Decman said.

Not only is it a stretch to get kids to and from school on time, but the status of extracurricular activities and sports also hinges on the availability of limited drivers. On at least a couple of occasions, parents have been asked to drive students to a nearby town for a game, otherwise it would have to be canceled.

Other local districts have reported being affected by a shortage of drivers as well.

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 has taken to social media multiple times since school started to relay information about bus delays and route adjustments due to a shortage of bus drivers, and has been asking parents for their patience.

At the Kankakee School Board meeting this week, Nicole Terrell-Smith, assistant superintendent of business services in Kankakee School District 111, said the district was down by five drivers, so any additional call-offs would make the task of getting everyone to school on time even more of a challenge.

“We seem to have gotten ahead of where we were after school, and that seems to be going well. It’s the mornings when we are not sure who is going to come in that day that’s become a little bit more of an issue,” she said. “So, we’ve been combining routes, dropping students off earlier, or a little later, even combining routes between schools on the same buses.”

Terrell-Smith said the district has been contacting other bus companies (it currently goes through Illinois Central) and attempted to get a contract with a charter service, but the service was unavailable.

The district ordered additional vans in the spring, but those have been placed on backorder. Theft of catalytic converters on existing district vehicles has been yet another issue.

Kankakee School Board member Deb Johnston noted her concern for the possibility of future games being canceled due to transportation issues. She said it was unfair for those students.

“That’s just not right,” Johnston said. “As a coach, you don’t know how mad I would have been … To not have a bus to go to an athletic event is ridiculous.”

<strong>Staggered times a possibility in Herscher</strong>

Decman has informed parents that Herscher School District may have to implement staggered start and end times at its schools in the near future if the shortage gets any worse. If so, the district will make an effort to notify everyone three to four days in advance.

“If we don’t have enough bus drivers to bring kids to school, that will force our hand,” he said. “We don’t want to do that at all, but we figured we’d better warn people that it’s a possibility. We understand it’s going to alter everyone’s life.”

As a large rural district where lots of kids need rides to school, Herscher has one of the greatest demands for drivers in the county, Decman said. The district runs about 35 or 36 routes daily.

There’s been issues with being short-handed in the past, but never at this level, he said.

If he had to guess, Decman would assume people’s unease about the mandatory vaccinations or COVID-19 tests for school employees mandated by the state is probably a factor in driver shortages in the region.

Some may still be worried about getting COVID-19 as well. Though masks are required on buses, children under 12 are still unable to be vaccinated.

Additionally, becoming a bus driver has a bit more involved than other careers in the job market, as a CDL is required before someone can be hired.

“Since we don’t have many, any loss of bus drivers is critical,” Decman said.