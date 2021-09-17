Indiana man dies in crash near Grant Park

GRANT PARK — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle Thursday near the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Robert E. Buergermeier, 81, of Cedar Lake, Ind., was killed, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Buergermeier was the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Impala. A passenger in the vehicle, 81-year-old Rosemary Buergermeier, also of Cedar Lake, Ind., was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said the crash occurred at approximately 3:49 p.m. on Illinois Route 17 in Kankakee County just west of the state line, approximately 3 miles east of Grant Park.

A preliminary investigation by state police indicated Buergermeier’s vehicle was traveling south on 18000East Road approaching Route 17 in Kankakee County.

The 2021 Freightliner semi was traveling west on Route 17 approaching 18000East Road.

Buergermeier stopped at the stop sign, then continued south across Route 17 without yielding to the semi, according to police. The semi struck the driver’s side of Buergermeier’s vehicle.

The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

The state police’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation. No further information will be released at this time.