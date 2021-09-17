BBCHS only allowing families of players, performers into tonight's games

<strong><em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to include revised policies from BBCHS about band, cheerleading and dance. </em></strong>

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 announced on social media this afternoon that only the families of players and performers will be allowed as spectators to attend tonight’s junior varsity and varsity football games against Lincoln-Way West.

“This decision was made due to the current climate of our school community," according to the Facebook post, which the Daily Journal confirmed.

Band, cheer and dance students will be allowed to perform. Players and performers can have up to six family members attend as spectators, according to BBCHS staff.

No other students will be allowed to watch the games in person, according to a Facebook post made on the BBCHS Athletics page, including students of Red Surge.

A concession stand will be available for families in attendance, the post said.

On Thursday, BBCHS administrators and Bradley police determined a threat of a school shooting that did not name a specific school was not a credible risk to BBCHS, but parents were allowed to sign out their children to leave school due to the potential threat.

Students also protested on Thursday in regards to the administration’s handling of sexual harassment and assault allegations. This morning, more than 100 students protested outside the school before classes started, some with signs and white, teal and red handprints painted on their bodies. Some students continued to protest outside throughout the day.