2 BBCHS students struck by car

BRADLEY — Two male Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students were struck by a vehicle on Thursday as the students were crossing West North Street toward the school at North Grand Avenue.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. Both students were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, Bradley police said. Their conditions are not known.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was stopped on North Grand waiting to turn east onto North Street. The two students — one riding his bike and one walking alongside his bike — were on the corner.

The 17-year-old driver started her right turn at the same time the two males started north across North Street, police said.