UPDATED: Some BBCHS students leave early after threat ruled not credible

BRADLEY — Early this morning, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School received a call from a concerned parent regarding comments made on the social media app Snapchat.

It did not mention BBCHS or any specific school, according to a message the district sent to parents and posted on its website.

“BBCHS administration acted quickly with the help and guidance from Bradley Police Department,” the message said. “After thorough investigation, the source of the perceived threat is anonymous, and at this point, it is not credible.”

BBCHS Superintendent Matt Vosberg said that Bradley police officers were patrolling in the school today.

The notification to parents and online said, “Bradley PD is still on campus to ensure increased security throughout the remainder of the school day. We are not on lockdown, there is no imminent threat, and we will continue to educate our students safely today.”

And while school was not officially dismissed as a result, some students went home early. Vosberg said students could leave for the day but had to have a parent sign them out.

“We recommend [parents] not do that, but they were allowed to,” he said.

The Daily Journal observed parents picking up students outside of the school around noon but does not have a total count of those who left.

Two students leaving the school told the Daily Journal they were leaving due to the threat but also referenced other “strange things” occurring.

While the students shared some of what they heard that sparked their early departure for the day, the Daily Journal has been unable to verify any of the information.

Vosberg answered a string of questions about the rumors and supposed happenings — which the Journal will not publish until verified — with “I am not aware of that, “it is not credible to my knowledge” and “I haven’t seen anything.”

The Journal continues to seek information on the circulating stories and social media rumors to determine if they are true or founded in truth.